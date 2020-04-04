This kiss confirms the rumors of romance between Ester Expósito and the mexican Alex Speitzer…

Some time ago the rumors of romance between Ester and Alex began, and although neither of them confirmed the relationship, their vacation in Mexico finally confirmed that they are more than friends.

During his trip to Mexico, Alex took Esther to various places in our beautiful country, but it was during her visit to Tulum that their relationship was confirmed. Hola magazine published the photos that prove it.

In the photos, Ester and Alex star in a romantic moment on the beach, the Mexican actor passionately kisses the beautiful Spanish while she is lying down.

For the moment, Ester and Alex They are separated, since she returned to Spain and he is undergoing quarantine in Mexico, so we hope that they will meet again very soon to continue living their love to the fullest.

Do you like the couple that you have formed Ester and Alex?

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico