The beautiful and talented actress of Elite, Ester Expósito, the youth series on Netflix that has captivated the public for three seasons, who on Instagram is followed by almost 15 million people, who in turn are impressed not only with the talent and their charisma, just 20 years old, but also with her unmatched beauty and style of dress.

Since it has an elegant bearing, a characteristic that has allowed it to be the image of various brands. Due to the health contingency situation that exists in the world, the quarantine in Spain due to the virus has allowed the beautiful actress to share more aspects of her daily life in her Instagram stories.

Expósito recently published a video of her where she is shown singing a song by J.Balvin, while she appears completely natural, without any makeup. Letting her true and radiant beauty be seen, showing her perfect skin and a smooth complexion, thus captivating her millions of fans.

Her beauty from a young age stood out, the little blonde with green eyes and thick lips, had an undisputed perfect face that caught everyone’s attention.

The only daughter of Carlos and Cecilia, was the inspiration of her home, where they supported her to reach her goal of getting to acting. Her parents enrolled her from a young age in theater classes, a setting that forged her spirit as an actress.

His beginnings in acting came when he was 14 years old, when he landed a role in a Spanish series called Médico Centro Médico ’. This opportunity was the beginning of his artistic career. In 2015, she appeared in the film La Mediadora and later made a short appearance in the series ‘Vis a Vis’.

Already in 2016, Ester Expósito got a new role in the series ‘I’m Alive’, which earned him a great performance that opened the doors to his great triumph: the Elite series.

In 2017, Netflix producers seeking talent for Elite contacted her to be part of the cast and to play the role of Carla, a whimsical and luxurious young maid who receives an education at a prestigious institute, along with other young people. In a few months, this project gave her visibility as an actress and her life changed completely. The first season was an indisputable success and in a short time his fame grew and his followers on his official istagram account increased significantly. This first triumph allowed him to make his debut in the movie “When the Angels Sleep.”

The second season of Elite arrived and the popularity of the beautiful actress continued to increase. His account jumped to 7 million followers. Her charisma and sensuality were the perfect ingredients to win the love of her fans. Big headlines in Spain cataloged her as one of the most beautiful women in the country.

Each shared image finds thousands of compliments and comments from her fans, and an average of 2.5 million ‘Likes’, which make her one of the most acclaimed actresses for her beauty and sensuality that emanates her statuesque body.

