Esteman: If I were to be born again

This is the title of Esteman’s new single, and boy has it been a success! We tell you all the details of his new material entitled, If I was born again!

If I were to be born again, how many times have we come to think that? There are things, situations, mistakes that we all inevitably make for the simple fact of being human beings, I say it would be very strange not to make mistakes, but the reality is that many times we think that a situation or a certain circumstance could be fixed if we were to be born again, This is what Esteman expresses in this new material.

If it were to be born again it premiered on June 2 and has been a success! The official video clip for Yes It Was Born Again to this day, has almost 2,000 views just a few hours after its premiere.

There is a duality in this song, the reality is that many times we also meet someone who stays so deep in our hearts, that in this life or in another, and in another and in another, we would choose that person a thousand times, or the the less we love that person so much that we feel that way. Esteman also tells us about this in his new single, if it were to be born again.

Have you ever met a person with whom you have fallen so much in love that you can’t stop thinking about her, you can’t stop loving her no matter what happens, of course you think that in this and a thousand more lives you would want to be with her. Believe it or not, these loves still exist!

We present to you the new single by Esteman entitled, If It Was Born Again! https://youtu.be/XEafMNlbYkw