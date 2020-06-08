These days, several public officials left the hospitals in the cities of Somoto and Estelí, admitting having suffered from Covid-19 and at the same time thanking the health personnel for helping them in their recovery.

The most recent case was that of Ariosto Díaz González, departmental delegate of the Nicaraguan Institute of Tourism (INTUR) in Madriz, who on Saturday morning left the Juan Antonio Brenes Palacios hospital in the city of Somoto in a wheelchair, and was taken home aboard an ambulance of the Local System of Comprehensive Health Care (Silais).

Upon his departure from the Somoteño hospital, the public official thanked God and the health personnel (doctors and nurses) and “Commander Daniel Ortega” for the good care to help him overcome the coronavirus disease.

“Thanks to the Lord I went well and starting. Thanks to the excellent care here from the medical and nursing staff of the hospital and clinic. All this strengthens one in this crisis with the pandemic, saying that we are doing well at home. Also thank our good government led by Commander Daniel (Ortega), ”he told a media outlet owned by the Ortega mayor of Somoto.

Another who left the Somoteño hospital last week was the Deputy Commissioner Jorge Luis Pérez, an officer of the Orteguista Police (PO) in the municipality of Telpaneca, area of ​​the Madriz department, who since May 25 had been admitted to that health center because he was infected. “Thank God and the health personnel, both doctors, nurses and cleaning staff, for the good care. I feel blessed and strengthened, ”he said as he left that Somoto medical center.

A source from the Orteguista Police told LA PRENSA that a total of 16 members of that institution from various municipalities, mainly from Somoto, are sick with Covid 19, “because most of them have been infected, giving protection to the activities organized by the institutions like INTUR, the mayoralties and the FSLN party (Sandinista Front for National Liberation). ”

About 22 people sick with coronavirus remain in the Juan Antonio Brenes Palacios de Somoto hospital, most of them state officials and employees, as well as police officers and workers from the communes and members of the FSLN structures.

While in the Juan de Dios hospital in the city of Estelí, Víctor Manuel Gallegos, alias “Pedrito el Hondureño”, was discharged last Friday, indicated to head one of the numerous groups of parapolice that still operate in this city.

Gallegos said on leaving the hospital that “thanks to the Lord we are well, we are healthy to the excellent work of the health personnel of the Estelí hospital,” he finished saying as he was transferred to his home in the El Calvario neighborhood of this town.

Another that same day left the Juan de Dios hospital in Estelí was the former judge of the Madriz Penal District, Isais Parrales Borge, who also thanked God, the medical and nursing staff for his recovery and “the good government of Commander Daniel Ortega ». Isais Parrales Borge currently works as legal adviser to the Mayor of Managua,

All those who have been leaving the hospitals in Estelí and Somoto wear masks and are taken out of those health centers in wheelchairs and taken by ambulance from the Silais to their homes, unlike patients with coronaviruses who do not work for the State. . These are sent in taxis or private vehicles to continue the quarantine to their homes.