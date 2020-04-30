Estela Grande’s resounding message to those who criticize her for her physique

Ana Campuzano

11 hours ago

Fullscreen

Estela Grande’s resounding message to those who criticize her for her physique

Estela Grande He is spending these days in the company of some friends, with whom he does not stop sharing images on his Instagram. The fact of already having more than 317,000 followers on social networks not only makes you receive messages of love and support, it also makes her a face judged by the millimeter.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

In underwear

In fact, in the last few hours, she has had to read many messages that criticize her. This time, because of his physique. Many haters have taken to her social networks to let her know that she is very thin. And she couldn’t stand it anymore and it has exploded. He wanted to share with his followers some of the messages he has received. “He needs help”, “You are staying in the bones”, “Estela, you are stopping to eat and you are losing a lot of weight, put yourself in the hands of professionals or you will end up hurting yourself.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

On one of his trips

Eat that you are very skinny “,” You are in the chassis, you would need a couple of stews “,” Eat a little “, were some of the messages that made you wonder:” Do you really have to allow this type of Comments? “. The model has not hesitated to react disgusted to these messages:” Insulting a person for being thin is just as serious as insulting a person for being fat, “she begins saying very annoyed with the criticism she has received about her physique in the last weeks.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Friends weddings

Although it has been holding them, it has already exploded. “Enough of this type of extremely offensive comments. Playing with eating problems is outrageous. Calling lightly any anorexic or skeletal person cannot be allowed. Luckily, it does not affect me, I know perfectly well how healthy I am. , but there are many people who unfortunately suffer and instead of criticizing, you have to help. You are inhuman and rascals. Enough is enough, “he ended by saying.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Eating a hamburger with a sea view

With this text, Estela Grande tries to appeal to all the people who take the license to criticize others through social networks for their physique. Although these messages come from a minority, she is already tired and believes that it is not necessary to read them every day, so with this forceful message she tries to make these people see that they do not do it anymore. Estela Grande always shows the sympathetic side of her life through the networks, a trend that has broken after sharing this publication, so unusual in it.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

In bikini

But the model has seen it necessary to help other people who can suffer from some type of eating disease. Below, we show you all the photos he has shared on Instagram that have been criticized by some of his followers. With this appeal, try to avoid this type of message in the next publications that you can share:

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

“Eat,” said a follower in this picture.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Dressed in the best finery

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

On television sets

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

14/14 SLIDES

Tell us your opinion on MSN

Indicates a global rating for the site: