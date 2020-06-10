Since participating in the last edition of ‘Big Brother VIP’ and in its television ‘sequel’, ‘Discount time’, Estela Grande’s life has taken a major turn. From being a stranger to the vast majority of the public, the young woman became a famous face on television, and his chemistry with Kiko Jiménez It resulted in one of the more interesting (and troublesome) plots of the two realities. Upon leaving the house, the model had to face a strong marriage crisis with Diego Matamoros that ended without a happy ending.

Last February, The ex-partner announced that she had decided to put an end to their relationship. And although at first, in their public statements, the two confessed that it had been a very hard decision and that they continued to love each other, the possibilities of reconciliation ended up exploding a few days ago, when the son of Kiko Matamoros was photographed in an affectionate attitude with the model Carla Barber.

This news, and the subsequent confirmation by those involved, made it clear that the businessman had definitely turned the page. AND Now it has become known that Estela has also managed to completely close the old wounds and is ready to find love again. Something that could have already started from the hand of a footballer of the Senior B of Getafe C.F.

And it is that, according to the half week, Estela would have been seeing Juan Antonio Iglesias Sánchez, 21-year-old right-back from Valladolid for a few weeks who currently wears the shirt of the Madrid club (with which he has a contract until June 2021). Both would have already had several appointments after passing the quarantine maintaining contact by phone. And although they have not yet made their relationship official, comments are already openly left in each other’s social media posts.

So, apparently, both Diego and Estela have recovered fairly early from the failure of their marriage. Just a few days ago, in fact, the news came out that the ex-partner had sped up her divorce proceedings.