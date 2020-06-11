Diego Matamoros with Juan Antonio, a handsome footballer from Getafe. “data-reactid =” 23 “> Model Estela Grande forgets Diego Matamoros with Juan Antonio, a handsome footballer from Getafe. Semana magazine echoes Estela Grande’s new love illusion. A week ago Diego Matamoros, ex of the model, hung a photo that definitively confirmed his relationship with Dr. Carla Barber. the definitive kiss that both Diego and Carla shared on InstagramEstela simply wished them happiness when the collaborators of “Viva la Vida” asked her about the lovebirds. Not without first clarifying that he would have liked to know about Diego directly and not on social networks or third parties because “Although I no longer feel the same way about him, it is not pleasant.”“data-reactid =” 25 “> After the definitive kiss that both Diego and Carla shared on Instagram, Estela simply wished them happiness when the collaborators of“ Viva la Vida ”asked her about the lovebirds. Not before clarifying that she would have liked it Find out from Diego directly and not on social networks or third parties because “Although I no longer feel the same way about him, it is not pleasant. After this concise declaration, perhaps the seed of a new love was already found that now comes to light. The aforementioned media explains that Estela is excited about a 21-year-old soccer player born in Valladolid.

Estela and Juan Antonio have not hung an explicit kiss like Matamoros and Barber but they do comment on the photos on Instagram and complicit jokes are made, although nothing in love, at least for the moment.

If the relationship between the two is confirmed, perhaps Diego Matamoros would find out from the press but, of course, he no longer has the right to complain because he has done the same but through social networks.

The marriage between Estela and Diego lasted barely a year and everything began to go wrong when the model participated in GH VIP and forged an intense friendship with Kiko Jiménez that, in the end, came to nothing.

the drop that filled the glass arrived in “The Discount Time” when Estela resumed the special relationship with Kiko Jiménez, ignoring her then-husband’s pain. That was the end of their marital relationship and now both remake their lives. “Data-reactid =” 36 “> After that bump they continued on but the drop that filled the glass came in” The Discount Time “when Estela resumed the special relationship with Kiko Jiménez disregarding the pain of her then-husband, that was the end of their marital relationship and now they both rebuild their lives.

