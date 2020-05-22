Estela Grande has opened on her Mtmad channel and has broken down the figures that she pockets as an influencer and for her television appearances, although it assures that, like many autonomous Spaniards, it has been seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic. And is that what many do not know, is that the young woman started earning money from a very young age with television commercials, and with only nine years old she already had income in her account: “My mother deposited it in an account and I used that to study at the university“he assured.

During her career she has been a model, and in that industry, as in many others, the quantities depend fundamentally on the cache. “In a parade they can pay you between 200 and 1,000 euros. If you then do an ecommerce or web for a work day between 800 and 1,500Of course, although such amounts may be “outrageous”, she insists that “a model can do an e-commerce and not do anything else” because there are no shows for her.

But in fashion, what pays the best are advertising campaigns with brands, as she herself explains: “For a workday 1,000 euros, but then the rights because the brand uses your image for a year 7,000, 10,000 or 12,000 euros“he details.

Your income from Instagram: between 500 and 1,500 euros

Estela Grande accumulates 319,000 followers on Instagram, an amount that suffered a great increase during the weeks that he was competing in ‘GH VIP’. His popularity grew exponentially when his marriage problems with Diego Matamoros were exposed, aggravated by the friendship relationship he had in Guadalix de la Sierra with Kiko Jiménez. His screen share increased, as did his collaborations on social networks.

“I have very little experience, but I have realized that a lot of money moves. What I get is because I like it and I also get an economic return. The figure is between 500 and 1,500 euros for advertising pulling down“he confessed.

Television, where you earn the most by far

But without a doubt, the medium through which he enters the most is television. “In a reality there can be caches from 1,500 to 30,000 euros. If someday I decide to dedicate myself to it, it will not be in interviews where I have to talk about ugly things, it will be in debates, collaborations … I I could have in my account from 5,000 to 30,000 euros for talking about my life, but I don’t want“he settled.