Estela just confessed that she is no longer in love with Diego Matamoros but He gets a new tattoo very much like one of his ex.The former big sister shows the tattoos he got when he was with her.

Madrid has reached Phase 1 and Estela Grande was crazy because this happened. Why? Because the ex-big sister had been dreaming of going to a tattoo studio for a long time. But rest assured that it was not to erase the love story with Diego that he has on his skin engraved with ink, but to get a very special new tattoo which has turned out to be much like the one your ex is wearing. Coincidence or coded message for her former husband? If a few weeks ago it was Diego Matamoros who showed all his tattoos, now it is her turn. Estela shows one by one all the tattoos on her body, included the three that was made when she was in love with her ex.

Well, to everyone’s surprise, Estela has no intention of erasing the tattoos she made during her relationship with Diego Matamoros, whom she married in July 2018 and with whom she broke up after passing through ‘GH VIP’, but also does one very similar to the one worn by your ex. “All the tattoos that I have are part of my life, of what I have felt, they are part of my history of the things that I have lived so I do not regret, nor do I plan to take them off ”, The former big sister confesses on her Mtmad channel.

Estela just got her sixth tattoo, a delicate rose on her forearm who has it ‘in love’. “It is the biggest tattoo I have had so far, it is brutal”, Explain. And is that Diego’s ex is delighted with his new tattoo to which he can not stop putting adjectives: “This is a jewel and not a diamond. A masterpiece”. What he does not explain is why he wanted to make a rose so much, is it because Diego also has a tattoo on…?

Estela wanted to share with all her followers the moment in which she allowed herself to be tattooed. A day later, already at home, he was encouraged to review the rest of tattoos, especially those that were done when he was with Diego. Two of them have them in common. Estela has the silhouette of a triangle that her ex has too but colored inside. “I like it and I’m not planning on taking it off or anything like that. For me it means balance ”, bill.

Another that the couple made in common is a small universe with stars, planets and moon tattooed in various colors. In his day, Diego Matamoros said that it meant “a universe of love “, Although Estela stays more with how cute and cute she is.

And the third tattoo that was made in the Diego Matamoros era seems to want to tell him something … On the heel of the foot, Estela got ‘my love’ tattooed but time has erased the word love despite the fact that she has reviewed it several times. “The ‘love’ has been erased,” he explained with a laugh. Still confessed “I also did it when I was with Diego. The meaning will always be there. ”

In addition, Estela also has a little heart that he made with two of his best friends on a trip to Ibiza. But there was the most special one, Martin Luther King’s phrase ‘I have a dream’ that he has tattooed on his groin and that was his first tattoo. “I did it when I was 17 when my grandfather passed away because he was very special and not a day goes by that I don’t miss him. ”