Estela de Carlotto, on the coronavirus pandemic: “If the previous government had been there, I don’t know how many we would die”

The owner of Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, Stele of Carlotto, made a parallel between the government of Alberto Fernández and the management that he spearheaded Mauricio Macri, between 2015 and 2019, especially in relation to policies to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, and it was forceful: “Thank God the previous government is not there, if it had been I don’t know how many we would die, they would not have nothing more than telling lies in the media saying that everything was fine, “he said.

In this sense, he stressed that now the government “gets involved and guarantees that many lives will be saved”, while describing as “a fatality” that Covid-19 has appeared in an administration “that is solving emerging issues as is famine in families ”, because“ it is solving the death of children from diseases that had been eradicated ”.

On the other hand, Estela de Carlotto ruled against the request for house arrest presented by the repressors Alfredo Astiz and Miguel Etchecolatz for fear of becoming infected with coronavirus in prison. “In no way do we want domiciliary for the genocides, those are more dangerous prisoners than the other prisoners, who are some without sentences in jails that really do not cope, where there are riots against the situation that exists inside there.”

“The crime against humanity does not have any kind of privilege or right to change their situation, the genocides want to cause pity, to become old; they are old but dangerous, because they do not forget. And they said this before the Justice, in trials. They do not regret it, they would do it again if necessary, ”he expanded in dialogue with radio El Destape.

When asked to declare a state of siege, the president of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo stated: “It is a very serious thing. It has been imposed at very sad times in our history. To put a state of siege is because the chaos is Total. ”And added:” We believe in what is being done, which is this control of those who violate the ban on going out into the streets, and who are being punished with the law; all the forces are controlling the routes, the ways, the exits and entrances. There is a control that for now allows us to see who the transgressors are. ”

“A state of siege brings us bad feelings, bad memories, it has always been in tremendous times,” he acknowledged.

As for today’s commemoration, the 44th anniversary of the last coup d’état, Carlotto pointed out that “this year we are faced with a huge emergency situation and it must be strictly observed, which is the reserve in our homes.” For this reason, he announced that, in the afternoon, a statement recorded in the voice of referents of each of the human rights organizations will be broadcast.

He also reported that in the Plaza de Mayo there will be “a very modern act to show, illuminate, the place of the march around the pyramid with the images of our disappeared”, but that it will be carried out without an audience, but only with the press.

Also, before the social, preventive and compulsory isolation decreed by the national government to contain the spread of COVID-19, Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Founding Line, Family of Disappeared, HIJOS and CELS, among other organizations , will perform this Tuesday a “white scarf” through social networks.

Indeed, it is about viralizing images of the distinctive emblem of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, which they began to use in 1977 as a way to identify themselves as a group on a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Luján. Furthermore, given the impossibility of bringing people together in the Plaza de Mayo, guests are invited to place handkerchiefs on the fronts and balconies of private houses and apartments.