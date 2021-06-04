Estefana Narrillos, Vice President of Accounts for Stellantis throughout Europe

THE WORLD

Madrid

Updated Thursday, 3 June 2021 – 18:31

Estefana Narrillos Roux.

The Spanish executive Estefana Narrillos Roux has been appointed Deputy Chief Accounting Officer for Enlarged Europe (somewhat like Deputy Director of Accounting for all Europe) of the Stellantis group. Narrillos Roux has developed his professional career in the PSA financial area for 13 years until the merger of the French group with the Italian-American FCA in the new global manufacturer Stellantis.

In recent years She has been Financial Director of Groupe PSA for the Iberian Peninsula and the Maghreb, leading a team of a hundred people.

Estefana Narrillos has also distinguished herself for her work to vindicate the value of women. She chaired the Steering Committee of the Groupe PSA Women’s network (Women Engaged for PSA) and was one of the founders of the Hispanic-French Women’s Association, To come.

Degree in Economics from the Complutense University of Madrid, has a Master’s degree in Business Communication from the Toulouse Business School.

