Esteban Ocon and Alpine F1 Team together until 2024

The Alpine team has just announced that Esteban Ocon will remain in the team until 2024. An announcement made just before the French GP by a French team to a French driver.

June 16, 2021 (17:50 CET)

Esteban Ocon will remain with the Alpine F1 Team until the end of the 2024 season

The Alpine F1 Team has decided to announce just before the celebration of “his” Grand Prix, that Esteban Ocon will continue with the French team until 2024. His partner, the Spanish Fernando Alonso, has a contract until 2022.

Ocon made his F1 debut at Manor Racing in 2016, the year he was a reserve driver for Renault. Manor disappeared once that season ended. In 2017 he signed for Force India, with whom he also raced in 2018, when mid-season it was renamed Racing Point. In 2019 he could not compete as a starting driver, until returning in 2020 with Renault. This year 2021 Renault has been renamed Alpine and Ocon will continue there until the end of 2024.

Esteban Ocon comments on this: “I am delighted to continue with the team beyond this year and it is fantastic to secure my future with Alpine. We have made a lot of progress together since I joined the team and I intend to continue this adventure. We have great challenges for ahead, especially with the new 2022 regulation. I’m sure we can achieve our goals if we work together. I often think of the podium at Sakhir’s Grand Prix last year and that gives me even more motivation to create more great memories. Looking forward to the next chapter, but for now we are still focused on this season. “