For race drivers, often the most difficult part of their profession is not in front of a steering wheel, but behind a desk, where there are managers to be convinced with talent, but also with sponsors who support their draft.

As the world faces the worst pandemic in 100 years, Formula One teams plan who will be assigned seats for next year, when the top flight must overcome the economic challenges inherited by COVID-19.

For every place available in F1, there are several aspiring drivers, each with different backgrounds and experience.

The Mexican Esteban Gutiérrez is in this group. “Guti” has a stretch of advantage to be the test wheel of the Mercedes team, but in these uncertain times nothing is guaranteed.

“I aim to be a pilot for a Formula One team again and if not, I will return to Formula E [serial eléctrico]. I have open doors in both categories. There is a lot of movement right now with the departure of Sebastian Vettel from Ferrari. With that, many pieces of the pilots will move and accommodate, “said Esteban Gutiérrez.

The Italian house announced that to replace Vettel he hired the Spanish Carlos Sainz. In this chair dance, the Monterrey native hopes to keep a seat, as in 2013 and 2014, when he drove for Sauber, or in 2016 for Haas.

The experience of driving single-seaters of economically limited teams could be an advantage for Gutiérrez, who envisions that for at least two or three years, Formula One will be a more austere category due to the world crisis caused by the coronavirus.

“Formula One demands a lot economically. High budgets are needed to come up with the necessary innovations, but I think that in the following years this will have to be reduced and we will use tools that were not contemplated,” said “Guti.”

With a calendar cut by the canceled Grand Prix, the Mexican predicts that the owners of the serial will negotiate with the promoters the costs of the races, since it is unfeasible to hold weekends of competition behind closed doors, as several governments claim for their post Covid-19 regulations.





Data

3 seasons in his career the Mexican has acted as the starting driver of an F1 team. For now it is Mercedes reserve.

13 years as a professional driver adds the regiomontano since he debuted in Formula BMW, season in which he was runner-up.

Other pilots

Carlos Sainz

2020: McLaren

2021: Ferrari

Daniel Ricciardo

2020: Renault

2021: McLaren

Sebastian Vettel

2020: Ferrari

2021: Free

