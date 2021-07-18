Esteban Granero hangs up his boots

07/05/2021 at 1:06 PM CEST

Esteban Granero, Whoever was champion of LaLiga Santander, the Copa del Rey and the European Under 19 with the Spanish National Team, hangs up his boots. The Madrid midfielder who has played in recent seasons for Marbella and previously played for Getafe, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Queens Park Rangers and Espanyol has decided to put an end to his sports career.

Currently, the footballer was already working as CEO of Olocip, a company that bases its working method on predictive artificial intelligence that unites football and science. First division clubs are among his clients, but the Marbella City Council or his father-in-law’s bakery have also hired him.

Last summer I said that I will be a Marbella footballer until I retire, as long as the club wants; and until the body says enough “.

And he has not been able to have a good farewell at the Marbella club. In the 2019-2020 season, Marbella played the ‘play off’ for promotion to LaLiga SmartBank, but Penya Deportiva got them out of the way. This season he has ended up descending to Third RFEF.