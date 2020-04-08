Esteban Arce wins disease and is discharged | Instagram

Televisa driver Esteban Arce after being diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus was discharged from the hospital having finally overcome it and extended a thank you to the staff who attended him.

A few weeks ago the host of the program Morning express from ForoTV tested positive for coronavirus.

This is why he had to absent from the broadcast to avoid contagions in Televisa facilities.

Esteban Arce recently reported on his health through his official account of Twitter where he announced that he was finally discharged.

With pleasure and joy I have just received, thank God, the final discharge by contagion of Covid-19, after a third examination that confirms it, “he wrote in his publication.

April 6, 2020

Similarly thanked to all the medical equipment that he was aware of his health and that it helped him to get ahead.

A big thanks to the emergency and infectious disease team at @hospitalangeles and to many people who cared and supported me these days, “added Arce.

The News was also shared during the transmission of the Foro Expreso de la Mañana program, where they comment:

Our colleague Esteban Arce, has tested positive and that is why he does not accompany us today in this space of which he is the owner. She is very well, she has no symptoms, but she will be quarantined at her home as indicated by the health authorities, “said Ximena Cervantes.

Unfortunately he is not the only driver who has given positive to the virus, since Odalys Ramírez and her husband Patrick Borghetti they also had to isolate to avoid in this way more contagions.

But fortunately Odalys published a video in your official account Instagram, where he mentions that his first test of coronavirus after 15 days of isolation resulted negative.

