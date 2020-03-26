Esteban Arce has a coronavirus | Instagram

At the start of his program on Foro TV, Expreso de la Mañana, the news was announced that Stephen Arce has tested positive for coronavirus.

It was revealed that Arce is home, stable. Just yesterday he was in the forum driving normally and even shared a survey on social networks about whether Internet users were respecting the isolation in their homes by Covid-19.

A couple of days ago it was revealed that the driver Odalys Ramírez and Patricio Borguetti they tested positive for coronavirus and both are in quarantine.

Are you in your house saved by the health contingency?

March 25, 2020

March 25, 2020

Even the television programs were affected by the contingency, Pati Chapoy and Pedrito Sola drove Ventaneando from their homes and programs like Cuéntamelo Ya changed their usual drivers by sending them to quarantine due to contact with Odalys.

Mexico is currently in Phase 2 in the face of the pandemic contingency, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has declared that the Plan DN III and the number of infected is constantly increasing.

The undersecretary of Health has indicated that it is inevitable that the country will reach Epidemiological Phase 3, indicating a general contagion for Mexico.

He has even shared that 7 out of 10 Mexicans will be infected, but not sick, since some people are carriers of the virus but do not have symptoms.

