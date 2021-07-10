Esteban Andrada would debut in friendly vs Chivas, Duvan Vergara will be out

The Rayados de Monterrey will face the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in a friendly match that will be played on the field of the Alamodome Stadium this Sunday, July 11, where the Argentine goalkeeper would debut. Esteban Andrada, not so the one of Duvan vergara.

According to information from Jaime Mar, Andrada made the trip with the Rayados squad to the United States to play the Chivas friendly and would make his debut against the Rebaño, however, Duvan Vergara will not play.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Ignacia Michelson teaches more with a daring red string swimsuit

As detailed in the information, Vergara did not make the trip with the La Pandilla team and will not have minutes, but Andrada will, although it was not specified if he will do it from the beginning or will enter change.

“THEY GO WITHOUT DUVÁN. Facing his duel against #Chivas, Rayados left for San Antonio. Esteban Andrada made the trip and could debut, but Duván Vergara did not accompany the squad. “, He revealed.

At the moment Rayados continues to prepare under the orders of Javier Aguirre where they have already played three preparation matches, where they beat CF Mérida 4-0 and FC Toras 1-5 and equaled against Cancún FC.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content