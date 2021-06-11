Esteban Andrada with debt in Boca Juniors; The reason why it does not reach Rayados

Everything seems to indicate that the team Striped will have a new goalkeeper for the Apertura 2021 and although no reinforcement in the goal has yet been announced, the most advanced is the Boca Juniors goalkeeper, Esteban Andrada, who would be advanced in the negotiations.

However, a problem of the player with the institution, is what has the negotiations in ‘Stand by’ and they only wait for a resolution to advance.

Also read: Club América, the ‘forgotten’ by the CONMEBOL National Teams for the Copa América

According to reports from Argentina, Andrada has a debt with Boca Juniors for a loan to finish building a house and the Argentine team expects the goalkeeper to pay off the debt before being sold.

Andrada must pay the debt he has to leave and the club would keep 15% of his letter as part of the agreement.

Likewise, the player’s representative assured that the negotiation is advanced and there would be no problem for him to reach an agreement with the Liga MX club.