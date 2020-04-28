Luis Alberto Gutiérrez

CEO – Meritor Mexico

Line of business: Manufacturing

For Luis Gutiérrez, director in Mexico of Meritor, these weeks have been of uncertainty.

Meritor a manufacturing company with operations in Italy, China, the United States, Mexico and other territories for the tractor truck sector.

When China began not to supply some parts, they immediately supplied them with parts from other territories. However, the original equipment manufacturer for automakers such as Freighliner, Dina, among others, had to close several production lines, as the automakers put their own orders on hold, because manufacturing trailers is not considered an “essential activity”.

But Meritor has an advantage. As a manufacturer, both original equipment (for the assemblers) and aftermarket (spare parts for repairs), it does not depend entirely on the major brands of trailers.

An inspector visited one of his plants in Escobedo, Nuevo León. “We had to explain that it was an essential activity, but we don’t have a role that says so.”

Its aftermaket production may well be considered essential activity. But if that inspector returns and does not have a document endorsed by the government stating that it is an essential activity, he is still in danger of having the plant closed.

Meanwhile, adapting a measure taken by the United States office, part of the staff adjusted their salary for three months.

“It is to have more liquidity. The key word is liquidity, liquidity, liquidity ”. With it you go ahead and you can continue paying the payroll. It is not about profits, but about having enough cash on hand to continue operating.

“In collection we are not bad yet, but this month in sales yes.” In aftermarket their sales are already 60% lower than the goals. 100% less original equipment. They hope that the conflict over the opening of the United States will force Mexico to open up the suppliers of US companies as well.

