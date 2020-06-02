The coronavirus caused Neverías Frody to change the chip about consuming ice cream without punishing his staff or clients.

By Francisco Rivera

If the customer does not go to dessert, the dessert goes to the customer. The new coronavirus caused Neverías Frody to modify his conception that ice cream is a destination purchase, when families go to the establishment after eating at home.

Sales of the company, whose origin dates back to a food truck in Azcapotzalco 10 years ago, north of Mexico City, fell 40% in March compared to the same month last year.

The social confinement, in force since the 23rd of that month, erased clients from non-essential businesses.

The firm, with 40 establishments in total in the Mexican capital and in Cuernavaca, then concentrated its energies on home delivery services.

“We did have a presence in the apps, but we had never campaigned, we were very focused on whether people want ice cream, because they are going to go to the stores. And that gave us a great learning experience because it is another commercial line that has been very successful in the company, ”says Beatriz Rodríguez, partner and commercial director.

The company modified the packaging so that they could last longer until reaching their destinations and in stores established the pickup service, which has prevented sales from falling beyond the 40% registered in March.

“Many people ask for tacos or tortas, which are industries where delivery is very important, and we in the dessert industry realized this opportunity that we were not capitalizing 100% and that it could also help us increase consumption of the ice cream if I bring it to your house, “he adds.

The company is sacrificed, not workers and customers

Neverías Frody will be the one to absorb the losses and is convinced that 2020 will be a year in which neither employees nor clients will lose.

Beatriz maintains that despite the harsh economic impact, the wages and benefits of the 250 workers were not touched.

“Employees were kept their monthly bonuses. People who have a chronic condition went home with their salary, “he says.

“It was always our priority not to reduce the workforce to maintain the income of the families that depend on the company and number two to maintain the speed of service,” he adds.

In addition, product prices will remain at least for the rest of the year, despite the fact that input costs have risen, as in the case of milk.

“We are aware that a very important economic part is coming that will affect us all. The company is committed to ensuring that customers are the last to absorb all the economic blow that we will have internally in terms of costs, “he points out.

Expansion plans don’t “melt”

Despite the difficult economic context, the company maintains its plan to open 10 stores per year, mainly in the Mexican capital.

“We have a plan to reach 90 stores in the next five years in Mexico City because here is the highest consumption. The expansion that we think is like in rings, from the center of the country to the outside ”, he assures.

The company is confident that the opening of branches will later offset the expected revenue and profit falls this year.

“It was a complicated decision because the most normal thing is for you to stop, but in the end we decided that we have to go forward. The more people we have, the more they will get to know us and we are betting that this volume will return economic stability to the company in the future, ”he shares.

Company with cause

Beatriz highlights the firm’s social responsibility and the causes it supports through four characters (Frody, Lucas, Panchito and Rita).

Remember that the company gave ice cream to medical and cleaning staff, as well as children in orphanages.

