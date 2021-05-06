Estadio Azteca declares itself ready for Cruz Azul and América to have fans in the Liguilla

The Eagles of Club América and the Cruz Azul Machine could finally receive their fans at the Azteca Stadium, in this Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, right at the start of the Liguilla, because the CDMX would be about to go yellow at the covid traffic light.

Through Twitter, the Azteca Stadium account shared a message that excited the fans of the Eagles and the Machine, as it was hinted that it is close to receiving permission from the CDMX health authorities and the MX League. .

“I’m ready to start La Liguilla … will we see each other?” Wrote the account of the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

Mexico City could go to a yellow light this weekend, so the Azteca Stadium could reopen its doors for the weekend of May 15 and 16, which is when América and Cruz Azul receive their duels back in Los quarter finals.

Azteca is one of the few stadiums in the MX League that has not received authorization to open its doors, due to the health situation in CDMX. Others are the Universitario de los Pumas and the Nemesio Diez del Toluca.

