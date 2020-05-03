Photographer Dida Sampaio recorded images of the president in front of the Planalto Palace ramp when he was attacked

BRASÍLIA – Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro attacked the Estadão team of professionals following a pro-government demonstration held this Sunday, 3, in Brasília, with kicks, punches and shoves. Photographer Dida Sampaio recorded images of the president in front of the Planalto Palace ramp, at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in a restricted area for the press when he was attacked.

Sampaio used a small ladder to record images when he was pushed twice by protesters, who kicked and punched him. The newspaper’s driver, Marcos Pereira, who supported the reporting team, was also physically assaulted with a rasteira. The protesters shouted a slogan like “outside Estadão”.

The two professionals had to leave the area quickly to a safe area and sought support from the military police. They left the site escorted by the PM. Professionals are doing well. Reporters Júlia Lindner and André Borges, who also follow the demonstration for Estadão, were insulted, but without aggression.

Thousands of people gather at the Esplanade of Ministries convened in an act encouraged by the president. The action comes after ex-minister Sérgio Moro testified in an inquiry opened by the Supreme Court (STF) to investigate his complaint that President Bolsonaro used the position to try to gain access to confidential investigations by the Federal Police.

Bolsonaro disregarded all public health rules by participating in the demonstration. Without a mask, he went down the Planalto ramp and took a walk around the fence. Disregard for security measures because of the new coronavirus is widespread among supporters of the president. Like the president, a large part of the population does not wear a mask.

See too:

Doing ‘home office’ and other expressions that don’t make sense in English

.