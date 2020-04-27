The ‘Estado’ lives grid was reinforced during the coronavirus pandemic. Traditional transmissions continue to be kept at a distance, while new initiatives have been created to broaden readers’ options.

At 4 pm daily, the team of reporters covering the pandemic interviews live on Estadão Facebook page an expert to answer questions from readers, shared in the group # EstadãoInforma: Coronavirus. Topics range from medical issues linked to the virus to tips to maintain mental health and quality of life during isolation. This Monday, 27, the infectologist, Celso Granato, answers questions about contagion by the coronavirus.

Support to Health professionals

As part of the #AbracoNaSaude campaign, which honors professionals who work to combat the coronavirus, journalist Daniel Fernandes interviews one of these workers. The live is also broadcast from Monday to Friday on Estadão Facebook, always at 7:30 pm.

Brazil Conference

From April 22 to May 7, the Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT discusses topics related to politics, economics, culture and society. The event is held annually by the Brazilian student community in Boston to promote the meeting with leaders and representatives of Brazil’s diversity. This Monday, at 11 am, the conference receives 2019 Nobel Prize winner in Economics, Michael Kremer. And at 7 pm, presenter Luciano Huck, federal deputy Felipe Rigoni and Kátia Maia, from Oxfam Brasil.

Live Talks

Under the presentation of Estadão columnist Eliane Cantanhêde and Estadão reporter in Brasília, Mateus Vargas, the Live Talks Estadão this Tuesday, 28, at 10 am, the deputy director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Jabas Barbosa. He talks about combating covid-19 and strategies for Brazil to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. To watch, access Estadão’s social networks: Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter or Youtube, and also the Webinar.

Investments and savings

On Wednesdays, always at 3 pm, the ‘E-Investidor Invida’ receives specialists from the economic, financial market and investments to discuss the hot topics in the economic sector. The lives are conducted on the E-investor’s Facebook by the chief editor of the investment portal, Márcio Kroehn.

Sports Chat

On Thursdays, on Estadão’s Instagram, Live do Esporte will count on the presence of a Sport personality, in a relaxed and informal interview. The broadcast starts at 6 pm and the guests will talk about their career path, future projects and how they deal with this pandemic moment.

Economic overview

In the ‘Economy in Quarantine’, the effects of the pandemic on the Brazilian and global economy are addressed. The live receives great names from the economy segment to debate the country’s situation, especially when confronting the coronavirus. This Tuesday, 28, the guest is the Fleury group president, Carlos Marinelli, at 5:30 pm.

Family conversation

On Wednesdays there is ’30 minutes with Rosely Sayão ‘, always at 15:30. The ‘Estado’ psychologist and columnist addresses issues such as family relationships, challenges in the education of children and the roles of school and technology in the development of children and adolescents.

Political situation

Always on Fridays, at 3 pm, the editors of BR Político, Vera Magalhães and Marcelo de Moraes, from Brasília, analyze the main political developments of the week at BR Político Comenta.

