The challenges of the country’s health system will be the subject of the extra panel of the Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT this Wednesday. The sixth edition of the event, organized by Brazilian students based in Boston, in the United States, will have the participation of former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta and has free transmission on the platforms of the Estadão.

Harvard professor Marcia Castro and Henrique Neves, director general of Brazilian Israeli Beneficent Society Albert Einstein, are also part of the panel, which will start at 6 pm and can be seen on the Estadão portal, on social networks Twitter (@estadao) and Facebook and on the Estadão channel on YouTube.

Co-President of Brazil Conference 2020, the MIT José Renato Carvalho MBA says that the discussion in the health area was already foreseen, but it had to be rescheduled, considering that, in view of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, professionals in the area had to act in the fight against the disease “É an extra health session, because we understand that, given the opportunity, we should discuss and contribute to a much larger debate. In general, our idea is not to be too attached to the present, but to bring a look at the challenges that lie ahead . “

Political scientist and Harvard researcher, Hussein Kalout points out that the debate is fundamental in the face of the spread of the virus in Brazil. “The expectation is that there will be a debate focused on people’s health, on the best practices of public and medical policies to care for Brazilians, and that proposals will emerge from there that will guide the government on the right path to amortize and reduce the impact of this pandemic on everyone. The Brazilians.”

This is the first time that the event takes place by videoconference. The panel was designed by Brazilian undergraduate and graduate students in Boston to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the country’s re-democratization. Former presidents Fernando Henrique Cardoso and Dilma Rousseff, and former ministers such as Ciro Gomes, Marina Silva, Armínio Fraga and Gilberto Gil has already participated in the event, which usually brings together consultants, analysts and researchers among the panelists.

Positive aspects. Despite the pandemic, the Brazil Conference 2020 aims to present the topic of health in a broad way.

“We are going to have a more technical discussion, what the relationship between the public and private sector should be, what the guidelines should be. The idea is not to go deeper into a specific theme, but to give brush strokes on pillars, bring the subject to the population, not it is just a problem for the government, but for the entire chain “, explains Juliana Yamada, one of the mediators, who is recently graduated in the master’s in Business Administration (MBA) and Business analytics at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Fernando Pereira Bruno, doctor and professor at Touro College School of Medicine in NY, recently graduated in the master’s degree in public health and epidemiology at Harvard University, will also mediate the event and says that one of the initiative’s proposals is to address the positive aspects of health in the country. “It is not a panel that intends to discuss the negative sides.

Brazil’s health has many positive points. SUS is much better in theory than in practice, but it is still what provides medical care to 75% of the population. Immunization and prevention are very strong. The focus is on health, what exists and how we can improve even more “, says the doctor.

