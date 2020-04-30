Estadão asked the Federal Court of São Paulo on Thursday for an urgent analysis of the lawsuit in which the newspaper obtained the right to obtain access to the “reports of all exams” made by President Jair Bolsonaro to identify the infection or not by the new coronavirus. Estadão wants a determination of non-compliance with a court order and that the fixed fine of R $ 5,000 per day for failure to provide information be increased.

Instead of sending the reports of all the exams, the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) informed that he sent a medical report of March 18 to the Court in which he attests that Bolsonaro is “asymptomatic” and had a negative result for the tests of the new coronavirus performed last month. The report sent to the lower court was released by the UOL news site last month.

According to Estadão, the government wants the case to go under confidentiality because it involves information considered personal by the President of the Republic. So far, the full statement of the AGU has not been attached to the case file.

“The lack of transparency is absolute. We are requesting that the Union be formally summoned about this. The decision of the Court ordered an examination result to be attached. It is known that there is no examination result attached, therefore, the decision was breached,” he said. Estadão Afranio Affonso Ferreira Neto’s lawyer.

Last Monday, 27, Estadão guaranteed the right to obtain the covid-19 tests done by Bolsonaro. By decision of Judge Ana Lúcia Petri Betto, a period of 48 hours was set for the Union to provide “the reports of all exams” made by the President of the Republic. Bolsonaro has already said that the result was negative, but he has so far refused to disclose the papers.

“It is repeated that ‘all power emanates from the people’ (art. 1, sole paragraph, of CF / 88), so that those in power have the right to be informed about the real state of health of the elected representative” observed the judge, when responding to the request made by the State last Monday.

“Therefore, from any angle that the issue is analyzed, the refusal to provide the examination reports is illegitimate, and transparency and the right of access to public information should prevail”, concluded Ana Lúcia.

Declaration

On the morning of Thursday, 30, Bolsonaro said that the law guarantees him the right not to present the results of the covid-19 tests he performed to find out if he had the disease. In a statement in front of the Palácio da Alvorada, the president noted, however, that if the judicial decision that guarantees disclosure is maintained, there will be no alternative.

“AGU (Federal Attorney General) must have appealed. And if we lose the appeal, then it will be filed. And I will feel violated. The law applies to the president and the most humble Brazilian citizen,” said the president before to embark for Porto Alegre, where he will participate in an Army ceremony.

Last Tuesday, Bolsonaro said he wants to defend in court the right not to show the results of the covid-19 exams he conducted. “For my part, it is okay to show (the result), but I want to show that I have the right not to show it. Why do you want to know soon if I am a virgin or not, I will have to submit a virginity test for you. Is it positive or negative, what do you think there? “, said the president at the time.

Jurists, however, disagree with Bolsonaro’s understanding. Former President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Carlos Ayres Britto considered the decision of the Court to be “legally correct”. In the assessment of the former magistrate, Brazil has the right to know the health of the president.

“The country has the right to know the health of its president, not least because it is a communicable disease and, as far as is known, the president has not undergone any physical isolation,” said Ayres Britto. “At the moment when we live on a planetary basis, the matter does not fall within the scope of intimacy, not even of the president’s private life. The president himself anticipated the collective interest in the result of the exam he underwent by making public the realization of that same exam” , completed.

Bolsonaro did the test for the virus twice, on March 12 and 17, after returning from an official mission in the United States, where he met with President Donald Trump. On both occasions, the chief executive said, via social media, that he tested negative for the disease, but did not display a copy of the results. At least 23 people who accompanied the president on the visit to the United States, including close aides, were later diagnosed with the disease.

For the president of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), Felipe Santa Cruz, it is “unjustifiable” Bolsonaro has not yet released the exams. “Especially in an epidemic situation, it becomes relevant for the president to be transparent and disclose the official result of his examination, as did several leaders of democratic countries.”

