After the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ball finally rolled back in Costa Rica this Wednesday. With that, the former player, Edson Valente, Essinho, had the opportunity to recall a little of the period he was there, playing in the Liga Deportiva Alajuelense.

“I arrived in Costa Rica in July 1999, at the age of 30, and stayed two years. I defended the Liga Deportiva Alajuelense, which is one of the great teams, located in the city of Alajuela, which is thirty minutes from the capital San Jose. And the greatest local classic brings together the team I defended and Deportivo Saprissa, who was the current two-time national champion at the time and lived a great moment “, recalled the striker revealed by Santos.

Essinho is the Brazilian who scored the most goals for the Liga Deportiva Alajuelense (Photo: Disclosure)

In addition to winning the 1999/2000 season title, the current technical observer of Peixe also participated in a historic feat for his team. When the Brazilian arrived, the Liga Deportiva Alajuelense did not win the classic against Deportivo Saprissa in some time, about ten clashes favorable to the rival in the last meetings, but the fast has finally ended.

“We soon managed to break this series, winning 1-0, with a goal of mine, which was a remarkable moment, as we achieved this important result playing alongside our fans. Another point I want to highlight was when we played for the Centro American Football Association (UNCAF) and in a decisive game against Comunicaciones, from Guatemala, held in Honduras, I scored two goals and won 3-0, managing to advance in the championship of the Football Confederation of North, Central and Caribbean (Concacaf) “, he recalled .

“For the same competition, in Las Vegas (USA), we played the first game against Toluca, the Mexican champion, and won (1 to 0); then we faced the American Chicago Fire and drew (1 to 1), winning on penalties. In the decision, against the also Mexican Necaxa we ended up defeated (2 to 1) and we got the vice-championship, losing the chance to compete in the Interclub World Championship of that season, which was held in Brazil and Corinthians became champion “, he added .

In this same season, the Liga Deportiva Alajuelense ranked 27th in the ranking of the International Football Federation (FIFA). “An unprecedented fact for Central American football at that time, since no team on the continent had made it into the top 100 and we were in the Top 30. The criterion used by the International Federation is aimed at victories, achievements and sequences without defeats; and we we came from a very positive series, with important results and achievements “, completed Essinho.

Throughout his career, Essinho played for Santos FC, Olímpia, Paysandu, Atlético Goianiense, XV de Jaú, Santo André and Portuguesa Santista, among other teams.

