Essential workers need to be included in the country’s recovery

By: Guadalupe Paleta April 15, 2021

Since I came to this country, looking for a better life, I have worked taking care of children and as a domestic cleaner. Through these jobs and through my efforts I have been able to support my family. But, everything began to fall apart in March of last year, when the pandemic began. The pandemic has disproportionately affected immigrant communities. Now, more than ever, it is crucial that the value and effort of the immigrant community in the United States be recognized. It is time that President Biden along with Congress gave us a path to citizenship.

For the past year, essential immigrant workers have been risking their lives working during the pandemic. Essential workers have been working in the health sector and in the food sector as farm workers, in restaurants, and food delivery. Also in construction, in our schools, doing domestic cleaning and much more. I lost my job at the beginning of the pandemic, but little by little I have started to work. I, like all essential immigrant workers, have been a part of how this country’s economy works — before and during the pandemic — and that is why we deserve a path to citizenship.

Last month, President Biden presented the first part of his infrastructure plan and will be presenting the second part in the coming weeks. It is crucial that the Biden administration, as its infrastructure plan advances, includes the Citizenship for Essential Workers bill in that package. Currently, the Essential Workers Citizenship Bill would provide a path to citizenship for approximately five million undocumented essential workers. The Essential Workers Citizenship Bill along with the bill, which was first announced by President Biden on his first day in office, that would provide a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, are vital to that the country can recover from this pandemic in a fair and inclusive way.

Immigrants are a fundamental part of the country. We have been essential before, during, and will be after the pandemic. I have lived in this country for more than 15 years and, like me, there are millions of workers who have been waiting for a path to citizenship. We can not wait any longer.

During the pandemic, President Biden and our leaders in Congress applauded and sent messages of appreciation to essential workers, but the applause is not enough. We need immediate action so that essential undocumented immigrant workers have a path to citizenship.

-Guadalupe Paleta, is a member of Se Hace Camino Nueva York, New York’s largest organization providing direct services and organizing the community. On Twitter: @MaketheRoadNY