Essential tricks to protect the security of your WhatsApp account | Technology

If you want to avoid unpleasant surprises, it is best to protect the security of your WhatsApp account. Take note of these tips and put them into practice to stay safe from threats.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular and widely used instant messaging applications in the world. According to the latest official data, in February 2020 the platform already had 2,000 million active users globally, a figure that is surely much higher today.

For this reason, WhatsApp is one of the preferred channels for cybercriminals to spread malicious campaigns, distribute malware among victims’ mobiles and steal their personal data. If you want to prevent these problems, the best thing you can do is take an active role and protect the security of your account.

Are you not sure what you can do? Don’t worry, here are some Essential tricks to improve the security of your WhatsApp account and be protected:

Restrict who can see your profile picture, your last access and your information. Don’t let anyone with your number know who you are or when you connect to WhatsApp. Go to Settings> Account> Privacy and make sure that the Last time, Profile picture and Info sections are restricted to your contacts.

Set privacy for groups. Prevent anyone from adding you to a new group. To do this, in Settings> Account> Privacy, go to the Group section and select My contacts except … Then, select your entire agenda, and in this way you will receive a private invitation that you will have to accept before someone can add you to a group .

Adjust the privacy of the States. If you don’t want anyone with your number to be able to see your statuses, you have the option to configure their privacy. Go to Settings> Account> Privacy, touch States and choose the option you prefer. We recommend choosing Only share with … and selecting only your closest family and friends.

Keep the app updated to the latest version. Apart from offering new functions, with each update WhatsApp implements security improvements. Therefore, make sure you keep it up to date to be protected. Report people who bother you. Is someone bothering you and writing inappropriate messages? If you consider that it is something serious, use the Report contact option that you will find in the Contact information section. Of course, keep in mind that by doing this you are sending the most recent messages from this person to WhatsApp.

Beware of hoaxes and fake news. Fake news and WhatsApp hoaxes are the order of the day, so be careful with the information you share with other people. Do not forward a message in bulk until you verify the information, and notify your contacts if you see that they are forwarding suspicious links. Do not trust anyone. In WhatsApp you cannot trust anyone, not even your closest family or friends. The reason is that someone has been able to steal your account and they may ask you for information to use it maliciously (for example, if they ask you for the six-digit code to steal your account). If you notice strange behavior, don’t trust it. Protect access with fingerprint or facial recognition. To avoid prying eyes, it is best to protect access to WhatsApp with fingerprint or facial recognition in Settings> Account> Privacy> Screen lock. In this way, to enter the app, biometric authentication will be necessary, so that no one can enter without your consent.

Activate 2-Step Verification. Two-factor authentication makes it more difficult for your account to be stolen. Activate it in Settings> Account> Two-Step Verification and create your personal PIN. This way, you will need this number when you re-register your phone number in WhatsApp.

Recipients can save everything you send. Although there are formulas for certain content to disappear (statuses after 24 hours or messages that self-destruct), keep in mind that recipients can take a screenshot or save the content before it disappears or expires.