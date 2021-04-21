Essential New York Workers Demand Governor Cuomo to Sign the Hero Act

While millions of New Yorkers stayed in their homes During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of last year, thousands more essential workers did not have that option, and they had to go out to work putting their health and those of their families at risk. And although a year later the coronavirus numbers have improved in the state, the threat of this and other possible future pandemics it remains latent and with it the possibility that these employees will once again be the most affected, with the highest percentages of infections and deaths.

And that is why the State Legislature passed the New York Health and Essential Rights Act, or Hero Law, which creates a standard model of safety at work sites, the first of its kind in the entire country, and which obliges employers to guarantee basic safety and health measures and protocols to protect their workers from airborne infectious diseases in the workplace

But despite this great legislative victory for New York employees, the legislation has not yet been signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, and that is why this Wednesday a group of essential workers, activists, organizations and the law’s sponsoring legislators, Senator state Michael Gianaris and the assemblywoman Karines Reyes, joined in a virtual conference to demand that the president stamp his signature on the Hero Law.

“A year ago, in the midst of the pandemic, we came together to try to determine what to do with our workforce and protect it, because employers did not know what to do and there were no clear guidelines. One year later, what we know is that more than 50,000 worker members of our communities died in the state, and to honor their lives, we have to recognize the work that the coalitions did to organize and get the protections that are needed in the workplace, “he said. Maritza Silva-Farrell, Executive Director of the ALIGN organization, and who moderated the virtual conference.

And even though Silva-Farrell He expressed that this was a moment of celebration for the vote of the law in the State Legislature, adding that the struggle of essential workers has not ended until Cuomo signs his signature.

The Senator Gianaris, one of the main promoters of the legislation, indicated that pressure must be continued so that the legislation, which the state Senate voted twice, scope that last step of being signed by the Governor. “Once that is achieved, you will finally have the legal protections that workers require. We know that many people died in the past year from unsafe conditions at their jobs, and employers weren’t taking basic precautionary measures like PPE use, social distancing, air filtration – all measures that we now know are common tactics we use. to prevent the spread of COVID ”.

The other promoter of the law, the Assemblyman Reyes, also urged the state president to sign the law as soon as possible, insisting that it is the responsibility of the Government “to create these safety guides that are concrete and clear to be followed by employers, and thus give workers a chance to respond when their lives they are put in danger and when their employers do not want to follow science ”.

Reyes insisted that this law should have been passed a long time ago, “because employers are not healthcare providers, and they are not scientists, and they have no idea how to protect themselves or their employees from an airborne disease”.

Workers raise their voices

Teresa Martinez, member of the Laundry Workers Center and that it does not have the protection of a union, he insisted during the virtual conference on the importance of essential workers, assuring that they have always been called ‘heroes’ “and that is why it is now time that they show that they are, since If this bill has already passed in the Assembly and Senate, we are demanding that the Cuomo government sign this law. The laundry workers and other sectors cannot continue to wait to die in the absence of stronger regulations to protect us ”.

The employee sent a direct and categorical message to the president: “The Governor must remember that we essential workers were the ones who kept this city running., and this problem (of the COVID) is going to continue because the vaccines are not enough ”.

The farm worker Crispin Hernandez, who has worked non-stop during the pandemic to make sure that New Yorkers have food on their tables, stressed that a year after COVID-19 there is still no protection for employees and therefore asked Cuomo to remember, “how these employees do not they stopped at work ensuring that everyone had food, and risked their lives working up to ten hour shifts, without being given face masks, without even today employers putting up a sign explaining what COVID was. “

“That is why we are asking Cuomo to sign this law now, and thus have the protection that employers must give us in our workplaces,” Hernández insisted.

What the Heroes Law requires

Among the main points, it creates fines against companies that do not adopt and enact new standards to protect workers and stop the spread of coronavirus or other airborne diseases.

The law would require the Department of Labor, in consultation with the Department of Health, to create a model plan for the prevention of exposure to infectious airborne diseases that covers all private employers. Employers would then be required to adopt the similar model or standard. These health and safety standards would help reduce workplace transmission and community spread of airborne infectious diseases like COVID-19.

In addition, the legislation provides for the creation of joint workplace health and safety committees between employers and employees in companies with 10 or more employees. These committees will allow them to work together and raise health and safety issues, and evaluate the effectiveness and application of health and safety protocols in the workplace. It will also provide workers with the ability to provide information and raise health and safety concerns, while providing them with necessary protections against retaliation.

“New Yorkers, especially those who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, need and deserve to have health and safety protections when they go to work,” he said. Carl Heastie, President of the Assembly. “We saw how quickly an airborne illness like COVID-19 could spread through workplaces. This is a life-saving measure that will protect millions of workers who are the backbone of our economy. “