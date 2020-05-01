Anyone with a vehicle knows how sad it is to see the damaged bodywork paint. This compromises the beauty of the car and, consequently, its valorization. Leaving the car exposed to the sun or rain, bird droppings and dirt for a long time are the main factors that harm the painting.

“Whenever we carry out the repair and painting of a vehicle, we indicate some precautions that go through a beautiful appearance, but also an investment issue. Stains and imperfections, such as scratches and dents, devalue the car a lot. So, for a future sale , this will count for a lot in the negotiation “, highlights André Barboza, general director of Oficina Jocar.

Even for those who do not want to sell the car, keeping the damaged bodywork does not make a good impression. It is important that every owner and driver pay attention to how to maintain the vehicle with a painting without defects, allowing its beauty and conservation for a longer time.

Therefore, some care is essential for those who want to guarantee a painting so beautiful that it allows a perfect reflection in the bodywork. Worth checking out:

Cleaning

The first is one of the most important tips: wash your car constantly and very carefully.

In addition to ensuring a more beautiful appearance, it prevents the accumulation of particles that can cause damage, depending on the substance it contains in the dirt left in the vehicle. However, it is worth mentioning that care with materials and cleaning products is also essential to avoid damage to the paint.

For lighter and easier-to-clean dust and dirt, warm water and a clean flannel are best. For thicker dirt or that “stick” more, specific products for cars like shampoos and high gloss are the most suitable.

Polishing

Polishing is a great differential in the care of bodywork and vehicle painting. It takes place through the application of a wax on the vehicle, followed by polishing, both activities through the use of specific equipment, which must be performed by a qualified professional.

This process removes less intense scratches and creates a film that protects the bodywork against water, dirt and softer scratches.

Undoubtedly, it is an investment that pays off in car maintenance, since its results and durability are many compared to the investment.

Be careful when parking

It sounds simple, but many of the minor repairs to the vehicle are the result of damage from places where the car is stationary. Before parking, make sure you are away from construction, trees or mowing.

Leaving the car close to a construction site means leaving the vehicle close to a possible intense movement of people or vehicles on the construction site, which in itself already represents a certain danger of damage. In addition, it is important to be aware of the fact that splashing or even falling materials such as mortar or cement for example, can generate more complex damage.

As for parking under or near trees, the risk of damage is caused by seeds, branches or sap that can detach from the plant at any time, falling freely on what is below. In addition, it is noteworthy that trees are natural strongholds of birds, which can generate debris on the car at any time.

In the case of professionals working on cutting grass on the sidewalks, it is important to remove the vehicle because even with protective screens, small debris such as stones or even wood can be thrown against the vehicle involuntarily. So, beware of any gardening that is being done near your car. It may be worth removing the car.

Rain

Leave the car in the rain to get rid of that basic dust … who never? This is a strategy used by many people. However, it is vital to consider that this type of action does not remove deeper dirt and that is why it is not recommended for perfect vehicle conservation.

In addition, rainwater can bring other consequences to the car, such as acid rain, where rainwater contains corrosive acids, which can stain or even damage the first layers of paint.

Another important point to consider is that eventually, with the rain, hail may come on the car, which in many cases leads to light or deep dents, which often require a golden hammer or even touch-up in the body shop for maintenance.

Therefore, whenever possible, it is necessary to preserve and avoid leaving the car in the rain. It is not worth neglecting that.

Repainting

If even after these tips and precautions there are still risks or imperfections in the vehicle, take it to a Specialized Workshop to make a small repair.

Often, a simple polishing can solve the problem and prevent the paint from being completely removed. It is the tip for those who like to ride the car always beautiful and without scratches or dents.

“Here at Oficina Jocar we carry out any type of service in the bodywork and painting of the vehicle: from polishing to major repairs such as dents or major accidents,” explains André Barboza.

Service:

Workshop Jocar

R. Francisco Nunes, 580 – Rebouças, Curitiba – PR, 80215-000

Tel: (41) 3332-2800

Monday to Friday: 08h00-12h00 | 1:15 pm – 6:00 pm

Website: https://www.oficinajocar.com.br/

See too:

L! chooses the 15 best goalkeepers in Brazilian football in the 21st century

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

