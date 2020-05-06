The Dominican Federation of Merchants (FDC) asked the President of the Republic, Danilo Medina, to start the gradual opening of trade sectors next Monday, May 11 which are essential so that the companies authorized by presidential decree 134-20 can continue offering their services and at the same time contribute to social distancing.

During a press conference, Iván García, president and spokesman of the FDC, He argued that hardware stores, parts stores, mechanical workshops and electrical appliance stores have to start offering their services so that the large ranks of large commercial chains that offer the same services as the country’s micro, small and medium-sized companies decrease., because consumers would visit the shops in their neighborhoods and towns, and decongest the huge lines that exist today.

García expressed that they are not opposed to the large chains and spare parts stores continuing to operate, but “if we consider that the country’s MSMEs have the right to offer their services to their clients”, always acting in accordance with the security protocols of the Ministry of Public Health and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The commercial leader also considered that MSMEs are 97% of the country’s companies, according to the President of the Republic, and they resist believing that an environment is being produced for the disappearance of the largest employer sector, for the benefit of big companies.

He stated that the MSMEs sector is on the verge of economic collapse, since thousands of businesses will have to close forever, if the government does not respond to the FDC’s claim.

He noted that the commercial sector has supported all government decisions to stop the Coronavirus pandemic and the support of the FASE programs, although they have been requesting the application of unemployment insurance for more than 18 years, which is contemplated in Law 87-01 and that at this time it would be vital for employees of the MSMEs sector and that no government subsidies would be incurred or that the funds provided by employers for occupational risks would not be used, and that their function is for unemployment insurance.

He expressed that “the government should not only offer soft loans for when the opening begins, because right now, what use are the loans if the small businessman does not know when he begins to generate income?Otherwise, it has to assume the losses caused by the quarantine measures, which are easy to identify because the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) has all the information ”.

The president of the FDC affirmed that “the despair of micro, small and medium merchants is at the most critical point of the declining economic peak of the coronavirus and for this reason it requests urgent measures from the government in aid of the sector, before the situation it becomes unmanageable due to the definitive massive closure of companies and the cancellation of almost a million employees ”.

.