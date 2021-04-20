Essential accessories if you have a Kindle: these are the best | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you enjoy reading with an Amazon Kindle ebook reader, then you can’t miss these essential accessories to protect and enhance your Kindle.

The amount of money and space that an e-book reader saves you as can be Amazon Kindle is amazing. In money you can save an incredible amount if you sign up for services such as Kindle Unlimited, since for only 9.99 euros you have all the books you want. In space, imagine having a library with all those books that you have finished, the weight would surely knock it down.

A product like an Amazon Kindle can be much more complete thanks to various accessories. Some of them are totally essential such as covers to protect them, but there are many more to make your reading habit much more comfortable and complete.

An Amazon Kindle is an e-book reader with a 6-inch e-ink and backlit display, so you can read at night without the help of external lights. It only costs 89 euros on Amazon.

These accessories are perfect for Kindle of all generations. Although some of them are for specific models due to size restrictions, you can find these and many more in stores like Amazon. If you want to buy them, do not forget to do it being a member of Amazon Prime, if you are not already.

Protective covers for Kindle

Fabric case compatible with the 10th generation Amazon Kindle with a flip design and covered with durable fabric to absorb shock.

The best accessory you can buy for a Kindle by far is a good cover that protects it not only from bumps, but also from scratches because they are usually put in backpacks and bags. If you want to avoid breaking the screen with pressure or scratching it so that it will last you more years, these cases are perfect.

Amazon’s Official Kindle Fabric Cover is a good buy. You make sure that it is designed for exactly its specific size, the front is made of fabric and you can choose between several colors: blue, light gray, black and red.

It is available on Amazon for only 29.99 euros and has free shipping. There is another model in 3 colors that the cover is water repellent and costs 29.99 euros.

Get the Vertical Cover for Kindle for $ 23.99

There are other types of covers that are very practical for Kindle. For example, this Fintie vertical cover for Kindle Paperwhite with a wide variety of designs but that includes a stand to be able to leave it on a table and have a perfect viewing angle to read and not hold it with your hands.

Also inside it has an area to store cards and a hand strap so you can hold it without exerting pressure.

It costs less than 24 euros and you have 25 different designs to choose from.

Screen Protectors for Kindle

Get Kindle Screen Protectors for $ 15.99

Screen protectors have proven to be most useful when applied to mobile screens. Why not also in your eBook reader? Not in vain is it a screen that you will be touching a lot and if you do not use a cover, you may run the risk of scratching.

East slabo screen protector It is compatible with the 10th generation of Kindle (the last of 2019) and it is shockproof. The 2-unit pack costs less than 16 euros.

It protects against bumps and scratches and is also resistant to finger grease and allows full control with the touch screen and does not hinder the brightness level.

Another option is the NuPro protectors compatible with normal Kindle and that costs less than 15 euros. It has the same resistance against bumps and scratches.

Chargers for Kindle

Charger with 3 USB connections and with a maximum power of 30 W for all your devices.

The Kindle comes in a box that includes the reader and a micro USB to USB cable to charge it with any charger you have at home, because statistics tell us that 99% of people who buy a Kindle already have a mobile charger with them.

If this is not your case or for some reason you want to buy a charger for your Kindle, there are many options. Among the official products you have the Amazon PowerFast charger which costs 19.99 euros on Amazon. It is a 9 W charger, so it is slightly faster than the traditional 5 W that everyone has in a drawer.

Although the Kindle is not going to have a much faster charge, if you want to have a charger for your Kindle we recommend one that at least has more than one USB connection.

For only 10.49 euros you can get this 30W RAVPower charger with 3 USB connectionsIn this way you can put a cable for your mobile, for your Kindle and another cable for any product you have out there.

Micro USB cables for charging Kindle

Braided cable to last longer to the twists and turns that are exerted on this type of cables. It has a length of 3 meters and a USB to micro USB connection.

Although the Kindle includes a charging cable with a USB to micro USB connection, it is not a very good one because it is quite short, less than 1 meter. Although the battery of the Kindle is excellent and can last you many weeks despite reading a lot, it is always better to have a longer cable.

East Amazon Basics micro USB cable is 3 meters long and it costs less than 8.50 euros.

Is 3 meters too many meters for a charging cable? Possibly, but keep in mind that if you have a low battery and you want to continue reading with this cable, it doesn’t matter where you are, it will give you to connect it to the electrical network and continue enjoying reading.

Kindle Stands

Support for all kinds of gadgets such as tablets, mobiles or eBook readers. Adjustable in height and angle that even engages to take up less space.

A stand for your Kindle is more than practical when you want to read sitting in front of a table. This way you don’t have to touch the reader and you can pose it to maintain a good viewing angle.

As such there are no supports for Kindle, but you can use any model for mobiles and tablets as it is very light.

This black Gritin support only costs 8.99 euros and is compatible with any tablet, mobile and Kindle that you put on it. You can adjust the height and angle, it also fits so that it occupies little.

And if you want to take the use of a Kindle stand to the extreme, this Lamicall stand is designed for tablets but is compatible with the Kindle size and has an articulating arm and clamp to hold it on a table. So that? For example to read in bed.

This articulated support costs 24.99 euros and you can save 3 euros when processing the order.

