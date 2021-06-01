Essential accessories for a MacBook that you must have to get the most out of it | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new MacBook Air and MacBook Pros are selling very well, and more and more people have Apple computers. If you are a new user of Apple laptops, you will be interested in these essential accessories.

The arrival of the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M1 processors has caused many people to notice these laptops for how well they perform with top-notch performance and generate virtually no heat.

If we add that the prices of the MacBook Air with M1 is on the ground, only 933 euros, and those of the MacBook Pro with M1 chip at only 1,197 euros, or even for a lot less at times, more people are going to the world of Apple. If you come from an old laptop or a PC, surely you are going to need some accessories like these.

Even if you have a previous generation model, there are some accessories, such as protective covers, that are no longer valid for the newer models because they have small but substantial changes in size. They also only have USB-C ports which can be a headache at times.

These accessories are the best and most important you should have if you have a MacBook Air or a MacBook Pro.

USB-C hub

Hub USB-C 8 in 1 Vava for 32 euros at Amazon

Welcome to the world of USB-C accessories because all Apple laptops, for now, only use USB-C ports. And in the cheapest models they only have 2 ports, which makes it more difficult to connect accessories and peripherals.

USB-C hubs are not only a necessary product, it is the first product that you should buy with a MacBook. There are hundreds of models in all accessory stores, but We recommend this Vava USB-C hub for several reasons.

The most important reason is that in addition to having traditional USB ports and an SD and microSD card reader, it also has an HDMI connection at 30 FPS to connect a monitor and a 1 Gigabit Ethernet port to connect to the internet via cable.

Not all hubs have an Ethernet port to save space, but this Vava hub only costs just over $ 32.

Laptop stand

Omoton laptop stand for 27.99 euros

If you are going to spend a lot of time working or studying with a MacBook, no matter the model, you will probably start to create a bad habit of turning too much towards it, which can cause back pain. The best solution is to keep the laptop at eye level and thus maintain a straight position.

To achieve this position you will need a laptop stand like these. The best option is this Omoton fixed bracket because it is stable and hard. Perfect for laptops between 10 and 15.6 inches and made of aluminum. Perfect for working in front of the laptop or if you use it in combination with an external display.

You can get it on Amazon for 25 euros in silver and black.

Portable support for VersionTECH notebook for 11.99 euros

Another option more suitable for people who use their laptop in different situations and places, such as at home or in an office, is a portable and folding stand. The benefit is that you can adjust the height and angle of the laptop, but also close it and take it with you wherever you want.

This VersionTECH stand is perfect for laptops between 10 and 15.6 inches and costs less than 12 euros.

AirPods Pro

One of the best accessories you can buy for your new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air is wireless headphones. You are going to need them more than you think in this era of constant video calls whether to work, study or to talk with your family and friends.

Apple headphones are the ones that work best with these laptops because they are in their ecosystem. If you configure them with, for example, an iPhone they will automatically appear on your Mac and you can switch between devices with one click.

The AirPods Pro are the most advanced headphones and right now the ones with the best value for money. They have active noise cancellation, a 5-hour battery life and a wireless charging box that will give you up to 24 hours of use.

On Amazon they are on sale for 199 euros, a discount of 80 euros compared to their official price of 279 euros. But you can always find the best offer in this recognized seller on eBay for only 176 euros. They are totally original, sent with an invoice and from Spain.

USB-C Magnetic Adapter

Magnetic adapter for USB-C port Elecjet for 24.99 euros

One of the best inventions that came to Apple laptops was MagSafe, a magnetic system to charge the laptop that allowed you to hold the cable firmly but that separated if there was tension, for example if someone trips over the cable it does not throw your expensive laptop to the ground, it disconnects itself.

But with the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Apple replaced all ports with USB-C. Luckily there are accessories that give you something similar to MagSafe even if you have a model only with USB-C.

This Elecjet Magnetic Adapter It has two parts, a magnetic connection that connects to a USB-C port permanently and another that connects to the USB-C charging cable. The operation will be the same as the old MagSafe.

Its price is 24.99 euros on Amazon and it can be one of those accessories that can save your laptop from the abyss if you ever trip over the charging cable.

Compact USB-C laptop charger

The USB-C charger in Apple laptops is pretty big and out of date. Its power is 61 W although the laptop does not use all the power whenever it is charging. If you can no longer carry this charger around, there are equally powerful but lighter and more compact options.

GaN technology chargers have greatly reduced the size of these chargers. For example this 61W Choetech charger it is capable of carrying the most modern MacBook and is smaller than the original from Apple.

Its price is only 29.99 euros and has free shipping from Amazon.

Another option is the Belkin 60W GaN Wall Charger, one of Apple’s preferred peripheral and accessory manufacturers that only costs 32 euros.

