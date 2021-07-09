Essay criticizes the few occasions when men cry on screen – Tomatazos

Nowadays, the public that goes to movie theaters is increasingly demanding, but always representative of what society expects from a film. Although it is wrong to stay with the idea that all the films of yesteryear are misogynistic, homophobic, racist or classist, it is true that today more inclusion is sought and there is less tolerance to fail in that regard. In addition, we constantly seek to break those clichés that were extrapolated from reality and then ended up promoting negative aspects in daily life, such as the silly blonde, women who are hypersensitive about nothing, husbands useless for household chores, or men who are weak and “gay” for having and expressing basic feelings such as sadness or affection.

The work is not easy, as it is difficult to remove those expectations that the less open public has. Everything ends in extremes, between those who demand certain things beyond the quality of the story and those who are not willing to adapt to a new world and a new society. Yes, there is much to fix on the issue of inclusion, but it should not be overlooked that in the “classic” protagonists themselves there is much to repair. It is very common to see various groups that focus on the female figure and how it is sexualized or minimized in films of all genres, but what about the male figure?

Men are still the main protagonists in most films, but they can no longer present themselves as they did fifty years ago. People seem to be more open to understanding male characters LGBTQ They openly express their feelings and have to deal with them for better or for worse. However, when we talk about heterosexual characters, they are not allowed to cry on screen without the event becoming a comic excuse or the result, only, of a loss that is impossible to ignore.

A recent Pop Culture Detective video essay called Boys Don’t Cry (Except When They Do) was given the task of analyzing the moments in which men are allowed to cry on screen and how this action is still very limited due to the constant social promotion that “real men do not cry.” Somehow these characters are “allowed” to cry as a comic exit, to express a descent into madness or a moment of self-destruction.

The video explains that child characters are more allowed to cry on screen because they are not seen as men yet. The same happens with the films of the coming of age subgenre, where the protagonists are young people who are going through a moment of transition that is associated with discoveries and acceptance about their own life, their sexuality and their passage to classic social manhood. In a peculiar way, and because of the racist way in which many of them are conceived, black characters have more opportunity to cry because they are not seen as classic strongmen. Along the same lines, men are part of the community LGBTQ they are understood as more feminine and that is why it is not uncommon to see them express their feelings.

When is a straight white male allowed to cry on screen? The answer is clear: when the situation does not put your masculinity at risk. A clear example is Gladiator – 76%, where the character cries for the violent murder of his wife and son; and this very loss is central to his story of revenge. Male tears are associated with the fact that an event must be so bad that not even these males can avoid feeling affected, and for this he uses Mel Gibson in the Signals dinner scene – 74%, to Anakin after murder, and to some characters who cry when revealing that they committed cannibalism. The most “natural” times for them to cry are when they are at funerals or someone they love dies in their arms.

Another of the situations where it is not frowned upon to cry is in war. In war films it is not uncommon to have men crying in despair or also because of the death of a loved one. In this case tears are allowed because participating in a war is already seen as an act of masculine strength. Something similar happens with sports-cut tapes that show the intensity of that world. Failure to maintain social status also causes tears; that is, those characters who cry because they cannot take care of their family (Leave No Trace) or because they must deal with a divorce (Story of a Marriage – 98%); but most of the time it is used to demonstrate a failure in the face of a catastrophe that will affect many more people or even the whole world.

The video explains that feeling moved is the rarest reason for men to cry. Sometimes they shed tears when they see their son being born, or when their daughters marry, but they practically never cry at their own wedding or that of their sons. Melodramatic films are more accessible for these scenes, as are romantic films that precisely seek to promote emotionally attractive characters for female audiences. While in action films an extraordinary event must happen for the alpha males to shed a single tear, which is already a cliché seen in Armageddon – 39% or Transformers: The Dark Side of the Moon – 35%, where also no they can afford to waste time crying. The essay reaffirms that it is necessary to have more straight white men crying on screen to get rid of the idea that it is weird and embarrassing. It is even healthy to vent when you are affected by physical pain, heartbreak, fear, work pressure, depression, anxiety, or shame.

