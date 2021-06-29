Esri Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Ibn Zohr University

Strategic collaboration will improve the training and use of geographic information systems among students, teachers, and researchers

REDLANDS, California, June 29, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Esri, the world leader in location intelligence, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ibn Zohr University in Agadir, Morocco. The agreement allows the university to use Esri solutions for the development of new technologies that aim to monitor desertification, climate change, the progress of the sustainable development goal, oceanography, mining, architecture and urbanization.

“The goal of this new collaboration is to foster high-quality education, research and development of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and remote sensing through the integration of the latest field innovations with the in order to train highly qualified executives at the university, “said Abdelaziz Bendou, president of Ibn Zohr University (IZU). “Students, researchers and professors will have access to training on the most advanced technology in location intelligence, with applications in drones, artificial intelligence, internet of things, big data and cloud computing.”

With 36 years of experience, Ibn Zohr University is now a national leader in training, research and scientific innovation. Since its opening, the university aimed to be a space for the expression of dialogue and the breadth of perspectives with a framework of training and personal development. This agreement will provide IZU with new GIS technologies, allowing it to observe the earth and obtain spatial data to optimally meet its educational and training objectives.

“We are excited about this new collaboration with Ibn Zohr University, which fosters an environment of greater understanding of geospatial science and technology,” said Sohail Elabd, general manager, Esri Middle East and Africa. “Helping educational institutions secure academic licenses for the use of GIS remains Esri’s mission.”

Bendou announced the MOU on April 21, 2021, along with Hassan Moussaria, CEO of Geomatic Group, the Moroccan distributor representing Esri in this deal.

To learn more about Esri’s work with world universities to expand GIS training, research, and development opportunities, visit esri.com/en-us/industries/education/overview.

