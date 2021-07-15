Esri Releases New Global Predictive Land Cover Map 2050

Clark Labs teams up with Esri to deliver a map to users around the world showing projected 30-year change

REDLANDS, California, July 15, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, announced today that it will release a new high-resolution 2050 global land cover map as part of the company’s Living Atlas. Built in partnership with Clark Labs and using satellite imagery from the European Space Agency (ESA) Climate Change Initiative (CCI) 2010 and 2018, the map allows users to see how land cover will change. of the world in 30 years.

This new series of analytical layers available in the ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World leverages decades of historical observations along with land use and development patterns to enable users to predict land cover in 2050. Each 300-meter pixel of the Land is classified according to the type of land cover and the vulnerability of human activity to modify it. The map includes three crucial layers that detail the change in land cover to date, the risk to that land, and the projected future change.

“The ability to understand the challenges that climate change poses for the planet is critical to our survival,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. “But the power to virtually see the future and visualize these material issues as they might unfold tomorrow is transformative. This new map demonstrates one of the ways that Geographic Information Systems (GIS) can help us utilize the technology to build a more sustainable world. “

In June, Esri released the first high-resolution global land cover map, which supports change detection and highlights planetary land changes, especially those related to the effects of human activity. Like that publication, planners around the world can use the Global Land Cover Map 2050 to better understand the geography that surrounds them with distinctive land cover, as well as the human activity that affects them. In particular, decision makers can project future land cover patterns, allowing them to better assess the impact risks imposed by development or industry in a given location.

“Advances in our understanding of soil change processes and the power of geospatial neural networks have provided us with unprecedented opportunities to anticipate the environmental changes to come,” said J. Ronald Eastman, Professor of Geography and Director of the Clark Laboratories at Clark University. “This gives us the opportunity, and the obligation, to be proactive in our stewardship of natural resources.”

Esri publishes this mapping resource under a Creative Commons license to encourage wider adoption and ensure equitable access for planners creating a more sustainable planet. The content will be available on ArcGIS Online as a map service and will be freely available to its 10 million users. It will also be available for download and viewing. To explore the new Global Land Cover Map 2050, visit https://livingatlas.arcgis.com/landcover-2050/.

About Clark Labs

Clark Labs focuses on the development and deployment of geospatial modeling and monitoring tools for sustainable development. Founded in 1987 by Professor Ron Eastman of the Clark University College of Geography in Worcester, Massachusetts, the organization has pioneered the development of tools for modeling Earth change, the geospatial decision making, environmental time series analysis and remote sensing image analysis. In collaboration with organizations such as the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, Esri, Conservation International, World Conservation Society, World Wildlife Fund, Google, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and United Nations Environment Program, Clark Labs leverages its academic foundation to develop innovative and customized research tools, provide software solutions to organizations in need, and apply geospatial knowledge to a host of real-world problems.

About Esri

Esri, the world market leader in geographic information systems (GIS), location intelligence and mapping software, helps clients unleash the full potential of data to improve business and operational results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in more than 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors and partners who provide local support in more than 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri designs the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

