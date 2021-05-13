Esri partners with the international community to scale GIS technology for sustainable development

Global collaboration through Geospatial Information Virtual Centers of Excellence will provide greater access to SDG Data Centers to nations in need

Esri, a global leader in location intelligence, today announced its contribution to an open community partnership that will work to accelerate the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG). Governments, international organizations, foundations, universities, and civil society groups will join the initiative to offer resources and expertise, including capacity-building efforts, that will enable Geospatial Information Virtual Centers of Excellence to provide greater access to SDG data to nations that need it.

“This collaboration will bring geospatial information science innovations to a wider audience,” said Jeffrey Sachs, university professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network. , advocate for SDG under the service of UN Secretary General António Guterres, and chairman of the Lancet COVID-19 Commission. “The virtual centers will empower communities around the world with very powerful data-driven solutions to help them implement specific SDG changes where they are needed.”

The collaborative objective of the public and private sectors is to expand the adoption of SDG Data Centers by national governments to formalize the monitoring and reporting of SDG progress, and to promote the development of the centers by national governments. state, provincial and local governments, NGOs and regional entities. The hubs, developed with Esri software, allow countries to measure, monitor and report SDGs in a geographic context, and make it simple for nations to collect, analyze and share the data necessary to monitor progress.

“Inequality threatens long-term economic and social development, and hinders efforts to reduce poverty, and the COVID pandemic and climate change only exacerbate these problems, especially in vulnerable communities around the world,” says Jack Dangermond, founder and president of Esri. “Our goal in this partnership is to enable the world to work more effectively together to reduce inequalities by leveraging geospatial technology to better understand and solve these challenges.”

Esri has specifically committed to providing more than $ 15 million in technology grants to 74 developing countries, capacity development support, and $ 1 million in financial resources to accelerate the implementation of the Integrated Geospatial Information Framework. United Nations Information Framework (IGIF) and the development of SDG Data Centers, in close cooperation with the United Nations Secretary for Global Geospatial Information Management (GGIM).

“The United Nations IGIF is a globally adopted multidimensional framework that aims to strengthen national geospatial information arrangements to support national development monitoring and reporting,” commented Stefan Schweinfest, Director, Statistics Division, Department. of Social and Economic Affairs of the UN. “IGIF provides an institutional framework for organizations to create SDG Data Centers, enhanced by Virtual Centers of Excellence for Geospatial Information. These much-needed mechanisms can significantly increase the ability of countries to collect, manage and communicate information and data. of viable and policy-relevant SDGs at the global, national and sub-national levels. “

The successful implementation of the SDG Data Centers in more than 15 countries over the last 4 years has established a consistent scalable pattern for reporting and monitoring the progress of the SDGs. However, many countries continue to face obstacles that inhibit their ability to implement the SDGs, making it more difficult to support national development or economic prosperity.

The next step that this community of global stakeholder organizations seeks to take is to provide the resources for further expansion to approximately 20 developing countries that currently do not have adequate technology, SDG Data Center implementation plans, and development. of capacities to monitor and report on the SDGs.

“Part of our mission includes connecting partner organizations to facilitate innovative solutions to global sustainability efforts,” said Sergio Fernández de Cordova, executive president of the PVBLIC Foundation. “SDG Data Centers are the perfect example of state-of-the-art transformative technology that is designed to help build local capabilities in those areas where this is extremely necessary and the Virtual Geospatial Information Centers of Excellence would intensify this effort, by using data (our most important asset) to build a better future, one country at a time. “

The objective of this cross-sector partnership at the international level will ultimately be the establishment of an alliance for the SDGs between the partners and the member states. Learn more about how Esri supports the global community to drive adoption and deployment of SDG Centers here.

