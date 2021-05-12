Esri and IBM team up to tackle climate change with Call for Code

Esri joins the Global Call for Code Challenge, along with IBM, to support the developer ecosystem and open source community in the fight against climate change

Esri, a global leader in location intelligence, announced today that it will participate in the fourth Global Call for Code Challenge to be held this year. Created by David Clark Cause, and launched in partnership with IBM, United Nations Human Rights, and the Linux Foundation, Call for Code is intended to make an immediate and lasting impact on humanitarian issues around the world through the use of open source technology. In this year’s competition, software innovators and developers from around the world will tackle climate change with open source software, such as Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Cloud, IBM Watson, IBM Blockchain, and data from The Weather Company.

Call for Code launched in 2018, and more than 400,000 developers and troubleshooters from 179 nations have participated and created more than 15,000 apps. This year’s competition focuses on three sub-themes related to combating climate change: water availability and consumption, food production and delivery, and economic consumption and production.

The winning team will receive $ 200,000, and the support of IBM Service Corps, technical experts and partners to develop their technology, make their code available for anyone to use openly, and deploy their solution in the field in communities around the world. world.

Regarding its role in the Global Call for Code Challenge, Esri has made its geospatial analysis software and resources available to each participant, including the following:

A free ArcGIS Platform developer account.

A voucher for USD 100 applied to the participant’s ArcGIS account, which will allow them to start their solution with cloud hosting, analytical processing, and location services (only available to the first 100 participants).

Access to exclusive community support, thanks to which participants will be able to communicate with mentors who can help them accelerate the development of their application.

“Esri recently launched a localization platform as a service product that makes it easier for software developers to access geospatial technology,” said David Cardella, Product Manager, Developer Technologies, Esri. “Some of the most incredible ways users have put our software to work is by creating applications that help address challenges related to climate change. We are excited to introduce our flexible and scalable location services that make content and capabilities available. from developers building the next generation of geospatial solutions. “

For more information and to learn how to start the Global Call for Code Challenge with the Esri offering, visit the ArcGIS Blog. Watch Kareem Yusuf, IBM General Manager, AI and Blockchain Applications, and Jack Dangermond, Esri Founder and President, discuss their partnership and the importance of technology in addressing climate change here.

“We are excited to work with Esri and our global ecosystem during the 2021 Global Call for Code Challenge to drive, engineer and implement solutions that will address climate change,” said Willie M. Tejada, Chief Developer Advocate and General Manager, Ecosystem of IBM ISV / Build. “Climate change is a monumental challenge, and it demands the involvement of world-renowned humanitarian experts, business leaders, and technology partners like Esri to have an immediate and lasting effect.”

What makes Call for Code unique is the impact it is having in the field through deployments in communities around the world. Last year’s winning solution, Agrolly, was designed to support small farmers by providing predictions and recommendations on climate and crops. The agriculture industry is one of the most vulnerable to climate change, due to its dependence on rainfall and temperatures. Since October, the Agrolly team has expanded the solution to new markets, providing hands-on training to more than 500 rural farmers in Mongolia, India, and Brazil, who are testing and using the app to fight the effects of climate change.

About Esri

Esri, a world market leader in Geographic Information System (GIS) software, mapping and location intelligence, helps clients unleash the full potential of data to improve business and operational results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in more than 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. which includes Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners who provide local support in more than 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri designs the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About the Global Call for Code Challenge

Developers have revolutionized the way people live and interact with virtually everyone and everything. Where most people see challenges, developers see possibilities. That’s why David Clark, CEO of David Clark Cause, created Call for Code in 2018, and launched it together with its founding partner IBM and its charitable partner UN Human Rights. Since then, Call for Code has expanded to include an annual College Challenge, as well as regional awards and the creation of the Call for Code for Racial Justice. This multi-year global initiative is a wake-up call for developers to use their mastery of the latest technologies to drive positive and lasting change around the world through code. The winning solutions of the Global Call for Code Challenge continue to be developed, managed and implemented as sustainable open source projects to ensure that they can generate positive change. For more information on previous awards and winners, visit IBM Developer.

