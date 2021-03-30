Esquerdinha is the great novelty in training before Córdoba

03/30/2021 at 12:37 PM CEST

It is now up to Futsal Barça to forget the disastrous Cup final and focus on their next match, this Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. against the Córdoba World Heritage Site.

The team of Andreu Plaza, on his return to training, has had an important discharge, and is that of Esquerdinha, which has been the novelty in the session, waiting to receive his medical discharge to face the Cordoba at the Palau Blaugrana.

The Brazilian pivot He has returned to his colleagues after testing positive for Covid-19 and not being able to help the team in the final against Movistar Inter.

✅ Esquerdinha, novetat in the sessió prior to the match of demà against Córdoba. 💪 Esquerdinha returns to training pending discharge for the match against Córdoba! (Wednesday, 8pm, BarçaTV / BarçaTV +) pic.twitter.com/q3YZACsUnu – Barça Futbol Sala (@FCBfutbolsala) March 30, 2021

Córdoba, for its part, in this postponed match wants to surprise a Barça that still has captain Sergio Lozano’s absence due to injury.

Those of Andreu Plaza, after the blow of the Cup, receive a Córdoba that has linked three consecutive games without knowing defeat, and completing in the last five appointments a harvest of 10 points out of 15 that have taken him out of the relegation places.

Cristian Ramos, Córdoba Futsal goalkeeper, predicts a “very tough” match against Barça in which, he said, they expect “get something out, catch them offside a little because of the Cup issueLet’s see if we can score, “said the player.

For the cordovan, before the Barcelona team they will propose the match “as against all the big teams, trying to maintain a tight result and without making mistakes”, because “against teams of this level they pay very expensive”, so “it is about working hard for forty minutes and arriving with options at the end of the game,” he summarized.

The Cordoba coach, Josan González, has the entire squad to face the game against Barça, which his team already defeated 3-1 in the first round match at the Vista Alegre Sports Palace.