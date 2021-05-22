Esports gyms are here: for a monthly fee they teach you not to make a fool of yourself in Fortnite or CoD | Gaming

The country’s first Esports gym has opened in Tokyo. Don’t expect to find weights or exercise equipment here. There are only comfortable gaming chairs and computers …

The pandemic has relaunched online multiplayer games, which have millions of followers around the world. Titles like Fortnite, CoD, FIFA 21, Valorant and many others are very popular … but it is very difficult to climb the rankings.

There are very good people who play several hours every day, and when you start to level up, many gamers face a wall that they cannot overcome.

As it happens when you are not in good physical shape and you go to a gym to get in shape, it is possible that very soon we can sign up for an Esports gym to improve our level of play in Fortnite, Overwatch and company. At least in Japan, it is already possible to do so:

Is named esports Gym, a name that does not stand out for its originality, but that perfectly describes its function.

For about 10 euros you may train 3 hours on your own in the games you want, using a latest generation Lenovo computer, with support for titles such as Valorant, League of Legends, Rainbox Six Siege, and others.

For a monthly fee of about 45 euros, you can play 3 hours every day. Also with a rate of 25 euros per hour, a professional gamer teaches you to play the games you want, or it helps you raise your level, either online or in person at the gym itself.

Interestingly, this esports gym it is financed by the Tokyo Metro. It has a capacity for 12 people playing simultaneously.

It is a good opportunity for Japanese gamers who do not have a powerful PC, or for those who want to be coached by a professional esports player.

There is no requirement to access the gym, as there are training courses for all levelsBoth for those who have never played the game, and for professional gamers who want to improve their performance.

Taking into account that nowadays it is impossible to mount a gaming PC because there are no graphics cards in stock, at this stage we will have to resort to sites like this to be able to play with the latest generation hardware …