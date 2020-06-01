The eSports Brasil Award, an initiative of Grupo Globo and Go4it, announced the creation of PeB Talks, a series of debate panels with great names in the national electronic sport.

Led by moderators such as Gordox, Nyvi and journalists, the initiative aims to bring backstage issues to the electronic sports community, such as the structure and planning of large organizations, the expectation of players about the future of the sport, the impact of covid-19 on athletes’ daily lives, among other pertinent topics.

ESports 360 had the opportunity to interview Thiago Milhazes, Head of Communication and Marketing for the eSports Brasil Award to better understand the initiative:

How did the idea of ​​PeB Talks come about? What motivated the initiative?

Thiago – The nature of the eSports Brasil Award is to unite even more the fan of the sport, of the idols. Therefore, we have seen many panels happening more focused on business and we believe that there was a space to be filled, to make panels more focused on eSports fans. That was what motivated our initiative.

What are the expectations regarding PeB Talks?

Thiago – Expectations are good, we have confirmed big names that will naturally attract a relevant audience. We believe that they have a lot to say, the public has this need to get even closer to these guys and it will certainly be very relevant to the community as a whole. That is the expectation.

Is there a possibility of having more content coming from this initiative, in addition to the program from June 1st to 4th?



Thiago – There is a possibility that new contents of this initiative will happen for sure. We are even designing other re-editions for the future and the idea is that more and more people will carry out this type of initiative.

This is not the first eSports Brasil Award initiative in the midst of a pandemic. What has been the focus of the actions during this period?

Thiago – This is not the first initiative. We have done many things during the pandemic, mainly focused on the social, we brought together Netenho, Yoda and Cerol who are the winners of the Best Streamers of the Prize in a beneficial live where we collected R $ 35 thousand for CUFA. We have been doing other awareness campaigns on hand washing, we did a very nice action on the work day with a round of applause from the eSports staff for the essential services staff. During this moment we are focusing on the social.

See the complete schedule of PeB Talks below:

MONDAY, day 1:

Panel: What an organization needs to be successful in eSports

Mediator: Chandy Teixeira (Globoesporte.com)

Guests: JP (Red Canids), Cherrygumms (Black Dragons) and Renan Philip (Corinthians Free Fire)

Photo: Disclosure

Photo: Lance!

PeB Talks 01 | What does an organization need to be successful in eSports? | Black Dragons, Corinthians FF and Red Canids https://t.co/f2c3mOYZeg – eSports Brasil Award (@premioesportsbr)

June 1, 2020

TUESDAY, day 2:

Panel: Professional players: present and future

Mediator: Gordox (e-SporTV)

Guests: DK (Cloud9 Fortnite) and Cogu (Streamer and former CS athlete)

WEDNESDAY, day 3:

Panel: The power of women in eSports

Mediator: Bárbara Gutierrez (Versus)

Guests: Nyvi Estephan, Camilota XP (Garena) and Ana Xisdê (Garena)

THURSDAY, day 4:

Panel: Impact of COVID-19 in the preparation of athletes

Mediator: Alessandro Jodar (Globo)

Guests: Nobru (Corinthians Free Fire) and Retalha (Ubisoft)

PeB Talks runs from June 1st to 4th, daily at 6 pm, on the official eSports Brasil Award profiles on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook.

See too:

Argentine negotiation with Barça should trigger attack from other clubs in Europe