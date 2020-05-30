The NBA continues in its tireless work to resume its season, suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus, as soon as possible. The competition studies different formats to adapt as best as possible to the new scenario that has been presented. However, according to Brian Windhorst, an ESPN journalist, “what the NBA is really doing is working to include Zion Williamson in the playoffs“

“How can you justify a playoff with 20 teams? It seems like it’s an elaborate game so that Zion appears in them yes or yes. Any scenario that is being considered has the New Orleans Pelicans as the cut line. It would be the first time in the history in which the NBA is interested and makes decisions favoring New Orleans. “

Zion Williamson owns Kuzma’s soul. pic.twitter.com/ATiTkqiPOi – —- (@SoCalJCred) May 25, 2020

