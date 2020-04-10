Sooner or later it will take place UFC 249, we will see if with the same poster that was scheduled for April 18, but it will not be on this day because recently the event was canceled. In all probability it will happen next May. However, it remains to be officially confirmed, for now it is pure speculation.

ESPN statement on UFC 249

There is no lack of opinions, reactions, after the announcement of its cancellation and now we know the statement made by ESPN (via MMA Fighting).

“ESPN has been in constant contact with the UFC regarding UFC 249. No one wants the sport to get back on track more than we do, but we feel that this was not the moment, for different reasons. ESPN voiced our concerns to the UFC and they understood them. “

Everything is fine, within what fits, so we will be attentive to all the news about when the PPV is finally held. Dana White He has recently been talking about his continuing to plan events on an island, although he has referred to UFC Fight Night rather. For now, at this time, nothing is officially confirmed.