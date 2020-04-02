ESPN, NBC and Amazon fighting for WWE rights. It is clear that the 4 important PPV of the company will leave the WWE Network.

It seems that once the Coronavirus passes, WWE will have a new source of income thanks to the sale of its PPV, since it seems clear that the rights of the 4 most important PPV of the company, Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series they’re going to be out of the WWE Network deal.

As of today, and although there have been several rumors about the three companies, it seems that on the table the three most serious offers that the company has are those of ESPN, Amazon and NBC. Despite the fact that in recent weeks Vince McMahon was said to have rejected the offer of ESPN Considering it insufficient, the agreement for the broadcast of the last Wrestlemania have restarted contacts with the television channel.

Amazon, For her part, she is very interested in taking over the broadcasting rights since her commitment is to become an entertainment center for the viewer and we have already seen this with the purchase of the rights to the English Premier League for some countries and is looking for the more products and the more interesting the better.

For his part NBC It is the last to enter the war since until July 15 its IMO service will not be available in much of the United States, but if we discount that from Wrestlemania that this weekend we no longer have any great event until August 23 With SummerSlam, it could be a viable option.

