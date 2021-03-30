ESPN: Javier Alarcón reveals the reason why he refused to work with José Ramon and David Faitelson

The journalist and host of Imagen Televisión, Javier Alarcon, revealed some details of his departure from Televisa Deportes and the offer that came from ESPN, during an interview with his close friend, Toño de Váldez.

On this occasion, Alarcon was on the other side of the coin and it was his turn to be the interviewee. The experienced communicator, who in recent months has reached thousands of people, through his interviews on his You Tube anal, revealed that he was close to working with Jospé Ramón and David Faitelson; However, he rejected the offer for the project presented by Imagen and Ciro Gómez Leyva,

Also read: Mexican National Team: David Faitelson classifies the gold medal in London 2012 as an accident

“They looked for me from ESPN, I thanked them but I did not accept. I am very happy in Grupo Imagen, Ciro has been very fraternal, essential to try to consolidate the newscast and it is almost five years now in Imagen. Sundays in Adrenaline and in the games of Querétaro “

.

Despite the differences they had several years ago, Alarcón has made it clear in his videos that the relationship with José Ramón has improved. For his part, the Adrenalina driver revealed his relationship with Yon de Luisa was not the best, since he considered that with his arrival, the content generation was not taking a good course, so he decided to step aside and finish a cycle.

Also read: Serie A: Inter Milan officially presents its new logo