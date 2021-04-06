ESPN fires Paul Pierce after his video drunk and surrounded by strippers

The controversial video published by Paul pierce During an Instagram live in which he was seen in a drunken state and surrounded by strippers, it cost the legend of the Boston Celtics. ESPN has not tolerated the behavior of ‘The Truth’ and has terminated his contract as an NBA analyst.

ESPN punished the behavior of a former player and also stressed that the video did not respect any health measure related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The former player had been working on the channel since he retired in 2017., collaborating on the shows The Jump and The Countdown regularly.

Paul Pierce seems to have taken it with optimism and did not take long to respond to his dismissal on Twitter advising that he is already working on new projects. “Important things are coming, stay tuned and make sure you smile”he wrote, using the hashtags #Truthshallsetufree and #Smile, alongside a video stating that “I can not lose. Even when I lose, I win “.