Source: Twitter @ JLHB33

Since José Luis Higuera Joined the main panel of ‘Futbol Picante‘, discussions with ESPN commentators – and specifically with Jorge Pietrasanta– They have become a constant night after night. On this occasion, both personalities reacted after talking about the environment of the former manager of the ‘Sacred Flock‘During his time at the Guadalajara club.

After ensuring that Chivas achieved too many titles despite the mandate of Fig tree, the manager in question showed his euphoria assuring that Pietrasanta does not know about soccer. This was reflected in a publication on Twitter, where the character in question trolled the soccer narrator with a video that resembles his null experience on the subject.

Extra!!! Extra!!! @J_Pietra reviewing Soccer !! Do not miss it!!! 😜 pic.twitter.com/P5QMF4hRvO – Jose Luis Higuera B (@ JLHB33) May 1, 2020

Jorge Pietrasanta has always been very critical with the passing of Fig tree in Chivas, because he assured that the club could have been historic if it wasn’t for the manager’s job. In addition, he declared that all the effort made he threw it in the trash in the blink of an eye without being clear about the consequences that would bring.

Despite the lawsuit between the ESPN Commentators, José Luis Higuera it can boast successes within the institution. And it is that, under his mandate, Guadalajara reaped a League title, two in the Cup and one in the Concachampions. In addition, he achieved the two largest sales in the history of the club with the departures of Orbelín Pineda and Rodolfo Pizarro.