Due to the health crisis due to the coronavirus, ESPN decided to encourage the premiere of the documentary ‘The Last Dance’, by Michael Jordan, resulting in a resounding success. For this reason, the sports chain wants to take advantage of the momentum for a new material.

This Tuesday ESPN announced that after the end of the series dedicated to Jordan’s life, it will premiere ‘Long Gone Summer’, which will have as its main theme the race for the home runs title between Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire in the 1998 campaign. At the end of the season the then Cardinals member took the crown by reaching 70 home runs (then a major league record) and the Cubs slugger stayed on the 66 homers.

Also, the documentary is expected to address the accusations that stained the careers of Sosa and McGwire for the consumption of substances to improve performance and why they have not been able to reach the Hall of Fame.

Originally the premiere of ‘Long Gone Summer’ was set for the summer, but extraordinary conditions in the United States motivated its date change. Likewise, it was reported that compared to ‘The Last Dance’, the footage dedicated to the Big Top will be broadcast in one episode.

It is worth mentioning that during the 1998 campaign, both Sosa and McGwire broke the historical record for most home runs in a season owned by Roger Maris, when in 1961 curiously he went to the street on 61 occasions wearing the uniform of the New York Yankees .

The number of four-corner hits by Sosa and McGwire in the late 1990s was totally destroyed by Barry Bonds in 2001, whose player managed to blow up the fence 73 times as a player for the San Francisco Giants, a mark that to date has not has been overcome.

More documentaries

Finally, it was detailed that in addition to the documentary by Michael Jordan and the one that will have Sosa and McGwire, ESPN plans to release one dedicated to Lance Armstrong entitled ‘LANCE’.

