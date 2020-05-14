ESPN has just made its list of those they consider to be the best players in NBA history. Now we make ours. Logically, there will be coincidences, men like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson or Larry bird They cannot be missing, but also some discrepancies. This is our list of retired players. We will incorporate LeBron James when he leaves the ball …

1. Michael Jordan

There is no doubt that Michael Jordan is the best player in basketball history. He got six rings with the Bulls, 6 Finals MVPs, 5 League MVPs, 10 times the season’s top scorer … He ended his career averaging 30.1 points per game and, most importantly, scaring his rivals.

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The only one to match Michael Jordan with 6 MVPs of the season. The highest scorer in NBA history with the hitherto unattainable figure of 38,387 points. Altogether, 20 years in the league between Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers with six champion rings. Without a doubt, the only one who is able to get close to Jordan. He dominated the NBA boards for practically his entire career and did so only on winning teams.

3. Wilt Chamberlain

In third position we place the most underrated player. Who has undoubtedly been more dominant in the history of the competition but who, as he faced a perfect machine like the Boston Celtics, could only win 2 rings, and that and his early death have made him stay in a second flat.

However, their numbers do not allow discussion. He is the only one along with Michael Jordan who has averaged more than 30 points in his career and his first six years in the league all went above 34 points (more than 37 in the first, more than 50 in the third and more. of 44 in the room).

4. Magic Johnson

The man who, along with the next on the list, brought the NBA back to life in the 1980s. The best baseman in history was a spectacular player in every way, who was able to play in all positions on the field and who won 5 championships in the eighties. One of the best, beyond its statistics, its way of understanding basketball and its mastery and class executing it.

5. Larry Bird

The only target that sneaks onto this list is an Indiana boy who revitalized the Celtics and gave them three rings and multiple MVPs in the 1980s. Brutal his delivery and his ability to score from all positions on the court. A tremendous player who made everyone who saw him play happy.

6. Tim Duncan

The best NBA franchise of the 21st century is San Antonio Spurs and the best player in that franchise is Tim ‘Siglo XXI’ Duncan. The greatest power forward in NBA history retired with five rings, multiple MVPs, and an exhibition of indoor play throughout his career. Too much class.

7. Bill Russell

Here comes ‘the lord of the rings’, the most successful player in NBA history (11 rings). The representative of the best team in history, those Celtics of the sixties. We placed Bill Russell so low despite his great record because on the offensive level he was not such a decisive player (he did not average any season with more than twenty points in his career). Despite this, he was a brutal rebounder and a reference on the track for his teammates.

8. Kobe Bryant

Where we have had more doubts when choosing is from this position. Finally, we have decided to place Kobe Bryant for having been able to be great in two different times, first with Shaquille O’Neal in the early 2000s and then with Pau Gasol at the end of that time. A brutal escort, the second best in history behind Jordan. He deserved everything he got.

9. Hakeem Olajuwon

The man who took advantage of Michael Jordan’s retirement to get 2 rings and an MVP. The classiest center in the history of the league. Unstoppable with his movements near the hoop. He led the best Houston Rockets in history and, in our opinion, by class, is above the next guest on the list.

10. Shaquille O’Neal

We close with Shaq. He could be ahead of Kobe and Olajuwon, but despite his brutal dominance in the Lakers’ 3 rings and being a great complement to Wade in the first of the Miami Heat, we believe that tenth place is more suited to his merits. Exceptional career in any case for the last great dominant pivot in the history of the league.

