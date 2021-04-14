ESPN analyst has the worst hot take you’ll ever hear about Justin Fields

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Justin Fields # 1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes moves in the pocket during the College Football Playoff National Championship football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24. (Photo by Alika Jenner / Getty Images)

Chris Mortensen had a simply awful take when describing Justin Fields and why there might be some concerns about his arm.

The NFL Draft is almost here and some of the best experts out there are delivering golden insights for the top players. Well, that most certainly wasn’t the case here on Tuesday, though, as ESPN’s Chris Mortensen was talking about Justin Fields and delivered quite the comment.

Basically, Mortensen suggested that since Fields was a stud baseball player in high school and was hoping to play at Ohio State, it may have had a negative impact on his mechanics throwing the football. Is he serious?

Chris Mortensen with a real humdinger here suggesting Justin Fields has bad throwing mechanics because he’s been playing baseball, a sport he has not played since 2018 pic.twitter.com/0idwpfUC11 – Ben Koo (@bkoo) April 13, 2021

Justin Fields has plenty of doubters leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft

Where to even begin with this take. For starters, Fields is coming off a sensational year for Ohio State and there’s no doubt he’s a great dual-threat quarterback. Whether with his impressive right arm or fast wheels, he’s always bound to put on a show with the ball in his hands.

On top of this, why is playing baseball such a bad thing for NFL quarterbacks? Guys like Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and others were star baseball players before making their way to the NFL. Both Wilson and Mahomes have done pretty well for themselves you could say, as the two are among the best quarterbacks in the game and have already won a Super Bowl.

While Fields won’t be the first signal-caller taken off the board, with that honor expected to go to Trevor Lawrence, the assumption is he won’t have to wait too long to hear his name called in the first round. A team is about to get a stud quarterback with loads of potential. Fields will also be ready to prove many of his doubters wrong, including Mortensen.